Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

...To test the predictions of their model, they collaborated with co-author Mirta Galesic, who leads the research group on human social dynamics at SFI. The team conducted a survey of 300 participants based in Germany, the US, and South Korea, asking about perceptions of specific minority-associated attributes.

The team was surprised to find that the survey results closely matched the model's predictions. Specifically, "People who were surrounded by people similar to them think that their group is larger than it really is, and people who have more diverse social circles think their group is smaller than it really is," Galesic told Ars. "These biases are exaggerated with the relative size of the majority and minority groups."

Thus, social perception bias appears to be a basic property of social networks (and large-scale networks in general), similar to the famous "six degrees of separation" phenomenon, or small world network structure, whereby everyone is separated by six or less social connections...