Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Louisiana, thanks to Mardi Gras, is now the second most intensive coronavirus hot spot in terms of reported cases (behind NY-NJ) in America. What must it be like being John Bel Edwards right now? Did he not see what was coming when he decided to not cancel Mardi Gras on Feb 25? Or was he scared?:

Office of Governor John Bel Edwards https://gov.louisiana.gov/page/meet-the-governor: 'On January 11, 2016, John Bel Edwards was sworn in as the 56th Governor of Louisiana. In his first official act, Gov. Edwards signed an executive order to expand Medicaid coverage to 430,000 of the state’s working poor. The decision to expand Medicaid cut Louisiana’s uninsured rate from 24 percent to just 10 percent, saving lives and improving the quality of life for citizens across the state. Gov. Edwards considers this the easiest big decision he’s had to make as Governor...

Mitch Smith & al.: Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html: 'At the start of March, with large outbreaks already reported on both coasts, officials in Louisiana had not yet identified a single case of the coronavirus. But in the days since, the state has been pummeled. By Tuesday morning, 1,793 Louisianans had been infected and at least 65 had died. "Our trajectory is basically the same as what they had in Italy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week as he restricted public gatherings and urged people to stay inside...