Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Nicole Cliffe: I Tried Joe Manganiello's Diet and Workout Regimen https://www.elle.com/beauty/health-fitness/a38304/joe-mangianello-diet-workout-regimen/: 'Should you do this workout plan? I don't know, I'm not your mom.... Joe Manganiello.... You may know Joe as Big Dick Ritchie, or as Sofia Vergara's husband who HASN'T tried stealing her embryos, or as Alcide Herveaux, the sexiest werewolf in Shreveport. But the Joe who matters to us today is this one: Evolution: The Cutting-Edge Guide to Breaking Down Mental Walls and Building the Body You've Always Wanted has been an obsession of mine for a few years now. This is because I really like Joe Manganiello's face and body, and there are many pictures of said face and body contained within.... However, it is also very very funny. Joe Manganiello is one of the most earnest humans who has ever lived. He believes in himself and he believes in you. He probably believes in you more than you believe in yourself.... Okay, now me. I am a 33-year-old mother of two. I have brown and gray hair. One of my eyes is 30 percent smaller than the other. I work out a lot, and have for the last few years.... What Joe outlines in Evolution is, like it says on the tin, a six-week workout and diet routine. It purports to be the exact plan he followed to get in shape for "True Blood". When it occurred to me that it might be fun to do a stunt journalism piece where I followed his plan to the letter for six weeks and wrote about the results, I was in the process of shutting down my website, The Toast, which I had started and run with my friend Mallory Ortberg for the last three years. As you can imagine, I had a lot of feelings about this, and sometimes the best thing to do with too many feelings is to embark on an extremely grueling six-day-a-week workout regimen and refuse to eat any carbs that aren't sweet potatoes, a starch I personally loathe in all its forms...