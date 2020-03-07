Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

There is progress in understanding how we learn and, more important, retain what we know. Perhaps the most important insight is that our brains are very good at deep-sixing useless information. And they immediately classify information we see once and never use or see again as useless: Gwern Branwen: Spaced Repetition for Efficient Learning https://www.gwern.net/Spaced-repetition: 'Spaced repetition is a centuries-old psychological technique for efficient memorization & practice of skills where instead of attempting to memorize by ‘cramming’, memorization can be done far more efficiently by instead spacing out each review, with increasing durations as one learns the item, with the scheduling done by software. Because of the greater efficiency of its slow but steady approach, spaced repetition can scale to memorizing hundreds of thousands of items (while crammed items are almost immediately forgotten) and is especially useful for foreign languages & medical studies. I review what this technique is useful for, some of the large research literature on it and the testing effect (up to ~2013, primarily), the available software tools and use patterns, and miscellaneous ideas & observations...