Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

The best single webpage on coronavirus I have found. The only thing that annoys me is that they are tracking "confirmed" cases only. This is a major flaw—they should be, in the background and in the shadows, plotting our current "low" and "high" estimates of how far the disease has spread. And they should be plotting "optimistic" and "pessimistic" projections of what the likely spread is going to be. I understand that the public health community has been rather quiet in terms of providing such estimates. But they are what everybody is most interested in: confirmed cases across countries with very different abilities to test doe snot quite cut it: Steve Bernard, Cale Tilford and John Burn-Murdoch: Coronavirus Tracked: The Latest Figures as the Pandemic Spreads https://www.ft.com/content/a26fbf7e-48f8-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441: 'The countries affected, the number of deaths and the economic impact. Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story. The humanitarian costs of the coronavirus outbreak continue to mount, with more than 250,000 people infected globally. The number of people confirmed to have died as a result of the virus has now surpassed 10,000. The virus’s proliferation has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, meaning it is spreading rapidly in different parts of the world. More than 150 countries have confirmed cases so far. The epicentre of the coronavirus is now Europe, with the largest number of confirmed cases in Italy, and death tolls growing more quickly in Italy and Spain than they did in China at the same stage of the outbreak. In most western countries case numbers have been increasing by about 33 per cent a day, a sign that other countries may soon be facing the same challenge as Italy...