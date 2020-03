The reported coronavirus cases, constantly updated. There were only 40% as any case worldwide back on Much 5. As of Fr Mar 20 8:41:42 am pdt: Worldometer: Coronavirus Update (Live) https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/: 'Coronavirus Cases: 256,798.... Deaths: 10,500. Recovered: 89,920. ACTIVE CASES: 156,378. Currently Infected Patients 148,911 (95%) in Mild Condition. 7,467 (5%). Serious or Critical...