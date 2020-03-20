Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
The United States Is Now Second Worst in Terms of Coronavirus Response

If we take as our metric the pattern of increase in the number of reported cases since the 100th reported case, the United States is now second worst in the world, behind only China. So that is bad. On the other hand, China now appears to have the coronavirus on the run. We think. It appears. So we could still manage this thing—with governmental competence:

2020-03-20-ft-coronavirus

From Financial Times: Coronavirus Tracked https://www.ft.com/content/a26fbf7e-48f8-11ea-aeb3-955839e06441

