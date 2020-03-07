Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Not playing my position. I am not surprised that no Democrats voted not to remove Trump from office. I am surprised that one Republican senator—Mitt Romney—did. I thought it would be either zero or—a very slim chance indeed—25. I wonder if it would be 25 had Trump's open and braze Ukrainian corruption happened a year earlier, and had the next election been further off?: Tierney Sneed: GOP Hype For A Bipartisan Acquittal Backfires https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/gop-hype-for-a-bipartisan-acquittal-backfires: 'Democrats fell short on their biggest goal going into President Trump’s impeachment trial: getting witnesses. But when it ended, they were able to achieve the second best thing they could have hoped for, given an acquittal was always guaranteed. The vote for conviction was bipartisan, with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) breaking with his party on the abuse of power article, while only Republicans voted for acquittal. That outcome flipped on its head a talking point Trump and the GOP had embraced coming out of the House inquiry, where no Republicans supported the impeachment articles and two Democrats voted against both counts. And it injected one final dramatic, albeit not decisive, twist in a final trial vote that otherwise lacked suspense...