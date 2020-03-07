Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Remembering that the Obama Administration was part of the solution to our economic problems only 60% of the time, and part of the problem 40% of the time. The deficit was not America's economic problem #1, OR EVEN #10!!!!!!, on November 29, 2010: Jack Lew: Tightening Our Belts https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2010/11/29/tightening-our-belts: 'NOVEMBER 29, 2010: he fiscal and economic situation we face today is very different than the projected surpluses we left behind the last time I served as OMB Director in the 1990's.... To lay the foundation for long-term economic growth and to make our nation competitive for years to come, we must put the United States back on a sustainable fiscal course. And that’s going to require some tough choices. Today, the President made one of those: proposing a two-year pay freeze for all civilian federal workers. This will save $2 billion over the remainder of this fiscal year, $28 billion in cumulative savings over the next five years, and more than $60 billion over the next 10 years.... Make no mistake: this decision was not made lightly. Like everyone honored to serve in the White House or the Cabinet, we work with extraordinarily talented public servants every day.... This pay freeze is not a reflection on their fine work. It is a reflection of the fiscal reality that we face...