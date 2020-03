What more can I say, other than that Jonathan Wagner is right?: Jonathan Wagner https://twitter.com/JonathanJWagner/status/1242451945115320321: 'Donald Trump says: At 15 cases: "Within a couple of days, it'll be close to zero". At 9,000 cases: "It's a war. It's a very tough situation". At 46,000 cases: We're safe. Let's reopen America. Are you ready to trust that kind of unstable judgment right now? I'm definitely not...