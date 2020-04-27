What Did I Think About Coronavirus When?

Back up 2000 years: Remember the coming of the Roman Empire and with the unification of China under the Qin Dynasty, and then with the stabilization of Central Asia under the Parthians, all happening in the years -200 to the year 1 or so. Humanity then reached a stage in which you only had to cross two substantial borders in order to get all the way from the Gibraltar in Spain to the Sea of Japan.

You would cross one border when you left the Roman Empire for the area of influence of the Parthians, You would cross another when you left the Parthian-influenced oases in Central Asia for those that had a Han Chinese influence. Provided that no one in any of those three empires in a position of authority wanted you dead, you could travel from one edge of Eurasia to another with relative ease, and with little fear: the three respective imperial peaces by and large held.

And, 150 years later, from 165-180, we see for the first time a Eurasia-wide plague. We see not a plague located to one single province, but instead reports about it coming up pretty much everywhere. Globalization brings travel, and traveling people bring diseases—the 160s Plague of the Antonines or of Galen that was perhaps Smallpox; the 249 Plague of Saint Cyprian that may have been something Ebola-related boiling out of Africa through Sudan and then up the Nile (but we're not sure); and the Plague of Justinian in the 530s, which we are pretty are was a bubonic plague, the kind that still has reservoirs among the rodents of the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies.

If you get bitten by a rodent in the high mountains of the American West, go to the doctor. Go to the doctor quickly. You never know what you might have caught.

Wish all the public health people luck. This is a potentially big challenge. Curses on the Chinese government, which failed to have the right incentives in place for officials in Wuhan to report what was going on early enough.

As a result of that failure to report, we are still largely flying blind. We do not have good public health indications of the rapid spread of this thing in its first stages. And those would be very useful now in trying to figure out what it's going to bring to the world.

Be anxious but not too anxious: We have a powerful, rich, and enormously technologically capable civilization. Our public health technologies, especially, are mighty. And while the worst-case scenario as of now looks much, much more likely than it looked two weeks ago, the worse-case scenario itself looks much, much better than the worst-case scenario of two weeks ago looked—or so my public health contacts say.

