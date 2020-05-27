I Find Alberto Alesina's Death Very Sad...

Ben was much closer to my friend Alberto Alesina than I was, so I pass him the mic: Benjamin Schoefer: 'Incredibly sad news https://twitter.com/Schoefer_B/status/1264382682089156609. Alberto Alesina was one of the three economists that led me to study economics, and a wonderful human being. One of my fondest memories includes a day in Jerusalem with Alberto and @joana_naritomi. I wish I could have met him one last time. Rest in peace.... "From @Cutler_econ Dear economist friends. I am very sad to report that Alberto Alesina passed away today. Apparently, he was hiking with his beloved wife Susan and had a heart attack. He was a great treasure whom we shall all miss… #asknotforwhomthebelltolls #economists #noted #2020-05-27