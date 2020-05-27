Noted: Donna Lu: Universal Basic Income

Very good news on the praticality and usefullness of a UBI: results of a social experiment from Finland: Donna Lu: _Universal Basic Income Seems to Improve Employment & Wellbeing) https://www.newscientist.com/article/2242937-universal-basic-income-seems-to-improve-employment-and-wellbeing/: ‘Finland’s universal basic income study has revealed that the programme doesn’t seem to disincentivise work: Finland ran a two-year universal basic income study in 2017 and 2018, during which the government gave 2000 unemployed people aged 25 to 58 monthly payments with no strings attached. The payments of €560 per month were not means tested and were unconditional, meaning they were not reduced if an individual got a job or later had a pay rise. The study was nationwide and selected recipients were not able to opt out, as the test was written into legislation. Minna Ylikännö at the Social Insurance Institution of Finland announced the findings in Helsinki today via livestream.... Between November 2017 and October 2018, people on basic income worked an average of 78 days, which was six days more than those on unemployment benefits. There was a greater increase in employment for people in families with children, as well as those whose first language was not Finnish or Swedish – but the researchers aren’t yet sure why. When surveyed, people who received universal basic income instead of regular unemployment benefits reported better financial wellbeing, mental health and cognitive functioning, as well as higher levels of confidence in the future... #equitablegrowth #noted #socialinsurance #ubi #2020-05-27