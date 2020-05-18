Noted: Logan: Inequality

Everyone knows that I have been a great fan of Trevon Logan since he showed up at Berkeley to go to graduate school. He has blossomed into a superb researcher, an impressive administrator, a gifted teacher, and a powerful intellectual voice here in America today. Listen to him: Trevon Logan & Liz Hipple: Equitable Growth in Conversation https://equitablegrowth.org/in-conversation-with-trevon-logan/: ‘Hipple, who leads Equitable Growth’s work on economic mobility, and Logan discuss: The reasons for the disparate health impacts of the coronavirus among black Americans. The historical legacies of structural inequalities in the United States. The economic inequalities faced by African Americans in the coronavirus recession. Policy recommendations to deal with the immediacy of the coronavirus recession. Policy recommendations to deal with historical structural inequalities to power a more equitable economic recovery. The historical legacy of intergenerational mobility, race, and segregation… #equitablegrowth #inequality #noted #2020-05-18