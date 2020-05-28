Question to Self: Are These Sam Bowles's Five Greatest Works?
- 1975: The Problem with Human Capital Theory—a Marxian Critique (with H. Gintis) https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/readings/article-bowles-gintis-human-capital.pdf...
- 1985: The Production Process in a Competitive Economy https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/readings/article-bowles-production-process.pdf...
- 2002: The Inheritance of Inequality (with H. Gintis) https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/readings/article-bowles-gintis-inheritance-inequality.pdf...
- 2005: Moral Sentiments & Material Interests: Origins, Evidence, and Consequences (with H. Gintis, R. Boyd, & E. Fehr) https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/readings/article-bowles-moral-sentiments.pdf...
2017: Friedrich von Hayek & the Market Algorithm (with A. Kirman and R. Sethi) https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/readings/article-bowles-hayek.pdf...
