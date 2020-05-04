Worst Coronavirus Response in the World Led by the Most Incompetent, Ignorant, and Undisciplined President Imaginable: Donald Trump

Why a I not surprised that the most incompetent, ignorant, and undisciplined president imaginable backed up by the worst and most corrupt political party in the world produces the worst response to coronavirus in the world?: Andy Slavitt ‘COVID-19 seems to be a uniquely tough American foe https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/1257477774220066827. The rest of the world is figuring it out. The Czech Republic did it with masks. China with isolation. Germany with testing. Hong Kong with experience. New Zealand with alerts. Greece with discipline. The cost of these lessons is already too high. But it is not beyond our power to change it. But I’m afraid [that] to change this, we do have to first face it…

Other countries have the virus on the run. We have the virus plateaued—falling cases in Greater New York, rising cases elsewhere, and we are about to step down social distancing in much of "elsewhere"...

https://delong.typepad.com/files/coronavirus-extrapolations.pdf

Daily Readings:

NEJM Group: Updates on the Covid-19 Pandemic http://m.n.nejm.org/nl/jsp/m.jsp?c=%40kxNtXckRDOq8oG0jJvAXsIzN4mPECIPhltxoTSdTU9k%3D&cid=DM89089_NEJM_COVID-19_Newsletter&bid=173498255: 'From the New England Journal of Medicine, NEJM Journal Watch, NEJM Catalyst, and other trusted sources...

Worldometer: Coronavirus Update (Live) https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/...

Financial Times: Coronavirus Tracked https://www.ft.com/coronavirus-latest...

CDPH: nCoV2019 Updates https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx...

CDPH: News Releases 2020 https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/New-Release-2020.aspx...

Josh Marshall: Epidemic Science & Health Twitter List https://twitter.com/i/lists/1233998285779632128...