Worthy Reads for May 16, 2019

Worthy Reads Elsewhere:

Replacing the legions of humans working as software 'bots doing routine and not-quite-so-routine information-classifying tasks may become one of the leading sectors of the next generation. It may not. But it may. As with all write-once, run-anywhere, basic-programs-easy-to-copy industries, it is hard to see how a profit-seeking market economy could focus its work productively here. Yet so far in the information age the government has been useful more in throwing money and resources at problems than in direcing activity: Martin Wolf: China Battles the US in the Artificial Intelligence Arms Race: "What counts is implementation not innovation, and here the Chinese have big advantages.... China... more internet users than the US and Europe combined... a supportive government... [with] ambitious goals.... 'Internet AI'...tracks what you do on the internet; 'business AI'... allows businesses to exploit their data... 'perception AI'... that sees the world... and 'autonomous AI'... interacts with us in the real world. At present... China is equal to the US in the first, vastly behind in the second, a little ahead in the third, and, again, far behind in the fourth. But five years from now...

Once gain, this is a fifty--year issue, not a five-year or even a twenty-year issue. But it is a rather important issue. IMHO, a lot turns on whether we reattain a middle-class income distribution. A wealthy middle-class will have very strong demand for human connection in the form of individualized personal services. A plutocracy will not, if only because one plutocrat can only employ one psychiatrist each: Kara Swisher: Can Anyone Tame the Next Internet?: "which jobs will be impacted?... Not just factory workers, burger flippers, and long-haul truckers. Highly paid lawyers, skilled doctors... and, yes, even lowly journalists will need to find new lines of work.... To thrive in this environment will require being in a profession that is creative, where analog interactions are critical... art... caring... anything in which being human trumps cyborg. And since AI becomes ever smarter, it will make sense to allow it to do more and more as we become ever less so...

In case anyone was uncertain, scapegoating Jews ando toher rootless cosmopolites works: Sebastian Doerr, José-Luis Peydró, and Hans-Joachim Voth: Failing Banks and Hitler's Path to power: "Financial crisis-induced misery boosted far right-wing voting in interwar Germany. In towns and cities where many firms were exposed to failing banks, Nazi votes surged. In particular, places exposed to the one bank led by a Jewish chairman registered particularly strong increases of support–scapegoating Jews was easier with seemingly damning evidence of their negative influence...

This is absolutely brilliantly done, and striking in the size of the effect found!: Forced exile and migration producing a durable human-capital culture among ethnic Poles: Sascha O. Becker, Irena Grosfeld, Pauline Grosjean, Nico Voigtländer, Ekaterina Zhuravskaya: Forced Migration and Human Capital: Evidence from Post-WWII Population Transfers: "World War II, the Polish borders were redrawn... migration... from the Kresy territories... resettled mostly to the newly acquired Western Territories.... Poles with a family history of forced migration are significantly more educated today. Descendants of forced migrants have on average one extra year of schooling, driven by a higher propensity to finish secondary or higher education.... Forced migration led to a shift in preferences, away from material possessions and towards investment in a mobile asset–human capital. The effects persist over three generations...

Except that gender dynamics are not worsening–and, at least as I read it, the decline in the female non-motherhood penalty was primarily driven by the end of wage suppression in female-heavy occupations, and is now over. Yes, blue-collar (and increasingly white-collar!) American men do not have the standard of living that they expected. But that is overwhelmingly due to income resdistribution upward and a productivity slowdown or two—not to gender ddynamics: John Authers**: Federal Reserve Interest-Rate Cut Odds Drop: "The recovery... has still left male unemployment worse than at any point post-war.... There are many men who are less productive than their fathers, and have reason to feel angry. That said, women have reason for unhappiness as well.... Women are still putting up with [non-]employment rates 10 points higher than for men. And so it does indeed seem possible, from my extremely swift look at the top-down data, that gender dynamics help explain why improving employment is not making many Americans happier...

We turn out to be remarkably easy to program via repetition, and find it remarkably hard to change our minds about beliefs that seemed useful to us once. Mark economies are rather good at persuading those engaged in productive activity to change—or vanish. Democratic elections do OK at the same task for politicians. But how to do the same thing for voters?: Hannah Critchlow: The Science of Fate: Why Your Future is More Predictable Than You Think: "Once you have built up a perception of the world, you will ignore any information to the contrary. Your brain is already taking up about 20% of your energy, so changing the way that you think is going to be quite cognitively costly. And it might be quite socially costly too...

People need productive and useful things to do, not necessarily jobs that are the focus one their life: Per Kurowski: We Need Worthy and Decent Unemployments: "Two decades ago, concerned about growing unemployment, half in jest, in an Op-Ed in El Universal of Caracas, I asked something like whether it was better to have one hundred thousand unemployed running each on his side as broody hens, or to seat them all in a huge human circle where everyone would scratch the backs of one of his neighbors, charging a lot for his services, while his own back was scratched by his other neighbor, at an equally high price. The tragedy is that this question seems to me now less and less hypothetical...