Equitable Growth Shifting More into the "Race & Economic Growth" Spacer...

The WCEG, historically, has been much more of a “class” than a “race” organization—and more of a win-win pie growing than a redistribution-per-se organization. We very much need to shift more in the race and intersectionality directions. Where, I think, there is a gap we can fill is in pushing forward especially hard on research on the aggregate costs to the economy as a whole of racial prejudice, discrimination, and oppression:

Equitable Growth: Elevating Economic Research on Racist Violence & Exclusion in the United States https://equitablegrowth.org/elevating-economic-research-on-racist-violence-and-exclusion-in-the-united-states/: 'On May 25, 2020, a police officer murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis...

...one of the most recent murders of Black people either by law enforcement or by civilians who faced no immediate consequences... Ahmaud Arbery... Breonna Taylor... Tony McDade, David McAtee... far too many others... the unacceptable view of the expendability of Black lives... the undeniable harm caused by racism and the persistent damage that is present today.... The violence and repression wielded against Black people, often carried out by authorities at all levels of government in the country or implicitly sanctioned by those same authorities, is deployed in order to minimize Black Americans' political power and economic opportunity.... It is impossible to understand our economy, our failure to ensure broad-based growth and stability, and the economic connections to social and political power without addressing these forces in our policy frameworks and policymaking.

That's why the Washington Center for Equitable Growth is elevating key empirical research... on incarceration and police militarization, as well as economic consequences of racist violence, exclusion, and disenfranchisement.... Equitable Growth must still do much more...