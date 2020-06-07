My Cousin Jonathan Cooks One of the 17 Best Takeout Burgers in NYC...

Lucy Meilus, Kelly Dobkin, & Tae Yoon: Best Burgers in NYC: Good Burger Spots for Delivery & Takeout Orders https://www.thrillist.com/eat/new-york/best-burgers-nyc: ‘Lucali Burger. Bond Street Cafe. 365 Bond Street, Brooklyn: Located in Gowanus right by the canal, this local American cafe specializes in coffee, breakfast items like avocado toast, and a hefty list of sandwiches both hot and cold. Remaining open during COVID, Bond Street Cafe has continued to offer its regular menu for takeout and delivery, in addition to adding a special burger made in collaboration with famed Brooklyn pizzeria, Lucali. The Lucali Burger’s double patties are made with a blend of brisket and short rib from local butcher Paisanos and is served with melted American cheese, onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup between a seeded roll… #coronavirus #food #noted #2020-06-07