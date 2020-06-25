Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality

Andy Matuschak: Narrated Explorables: Three Mental Models https://medium.com/khan-academy-early-product-development/narrated-explorables-three-mental-models-e16e0d80e4c1: 'Today our former colleagues Ben Eater and Grant Sanderson published Visualizing quaternions, an exciting addition to a hazy new medium. It combines video-like narrative explanation, interactive representations, and game-like challenge prompts. At first, it feels like watching a YouTube video that uses great visualizations to explain something… but then you realize that you can interrupt the speaker to manipulate with the representation, and they intermittently prompt you to do so with some challenge. How should we design such systems? What are their prospects? I’ll explore a few ideas here. I know of no common name for this medium, so I’ll call these narrated explorables... .#noted #2020-06-25