Note to Self: Slavery Course Topics
Emily Eisner asked me: What would you teach if you were to teach an entire course on slavery and the shadows it cast? So I dusted out my "unfreedom" file from the "courses I have never taught" box, & updated the topics:
Ancient & medieval slavery & serfdom
- Hierarchy and patriarchy to 1000 BC
- Inequality, slavery & the poisoned chalice of agriculture
- Horses, wheels, chariots, & nobles
- High patriarchy & polygyny
- Slavery and serfdom in the early classical world
- Managing the household
- “Slaves by nature”
- Slavery & empires
- Inequality, domination, and the market in the classical efflorescences
- War booty
- Plantation & mine slavery
- Slaves “skilled in literature & music”
- Did slavery prevent a Hellenistic or Roman industrial revolution?
- Gaining wealth and power in the classical world
- Merchants, princes, & oligarchs
- Culture & work: keeping your hands clean & getting them dirty
- From slavery to serfdom: late antiquity & after
- Manumission & its opposite
- Honestiores & humiliores
- Barbarians, thralls, knights, & raids
- High feudalism
- Slave raids & slave trades in the Old World 500-1500
- Slaves from Ireland, England, & Russia
- Slaves from France, Italy, Ukraine, & the Caucasus
- Slaves from Africa
- Slaves on horses
- The creation of Islamic polities
- Sultans, amirs, clans, & slaves
- Eunuchs & households
- Mamelukes & janissaries
- The Black Death & the end of the first serfdom, 1300-1600
- Serfdom on the eve in 1345
- The class struggle in western Europe
- Ending feudal tenures & privileges
- The Commercial Revolution & the coming of the second serfdom, 1300-1900
- Cash crops & domination
- Nobles, czars, & cossacks
- Ending serfdom in eastern Europe
- Conquistadores & enslaving Amerindians
- Genocide
- Forced labor
- Long-term political-economy consequences for Latin America
Modern & capitalist slavery
- The Atlantic slave trade, 1500-1780
- Guns in Africa
- Sugar islands and the middle passage
- Calories & luxuries to Britain & elsewhere
- Slavery & cotton
- Who profited from cotton slavery?
- Westward expansion & the Slavepower
- The financial calculus of emancipation
- Consequences of slavery for Africa
- The political economy of African slave trades
- Nathan Nunn’s correlations
- African growth retardation
- Modes of New World slavery
- “Like a poor third cousin”
- Industrial & craft slavery
- Plantation slavery under the slave trade
- Plantation slavery after the slave trade
- Selling people south and west
- The political & moral economy of a slave society
- Thomas Jefferson
- Cassius Clay
- Roger B. Taney
- Jefferson Davis
- Abraham Lincoln
Post-slavery North American “herrenvolk” democracy
- Abolitionism, abolition, & “reconstruction” 1820-1880
- The Selling of Joseph & Uncle Tom’s Cabin
- Wartime “necessity”
- 40 acres & a mule—not
- Jim Crow 1865-2020
- The corrupt bargain of 1876
- “Separate but equal”
- Disenfranchisement & disempowerment
- “Race science” & eugenicism 1850-2020
- “Survival of the fittest”
- “Improving the race”
- The need to believe in racial hierarchies
- Civil rights 1920-2020
- The appeal to American ideals
- The opportunity of 1965
- The corruption of the Republican Party
- The Great Migration & the Great Redlining 1920-2020
- Other immigrant ghettoes in America
- How the Black inner city was different
- Long-term consequences of the great redlining
- Mass incarceration & policing
- White fear & flight
- Crack & incarceration
- “Aggressive policing” & Black Lives Matter
- The “declining significance of race”? 1970-2020
- Roads to upward mobility
- The coming of the second gilded age
- The mockery of "equal opportunity"
Other dimensions of unfreedom
- Master & servant
- The duties of a servant
- The duties of an employee
- Employer monopsony power
- The arrival of modern feminism
- Being female in the agrarian age not for sissies
- Eating for two & “women’s work”
- The demographic transition
- Institutions & opportunities
- Gender & identity
- Wage slavery
- Marx’s vision
- Forcing people to enslave themselves
- The Polanyian view of the market
- Gilded ages
- “I can hire half the working class to shoot the other half”
- Pinkertons & porters
- Mass media & the public sphere
- Monopoly capitalism
.#economichistory #highlighted #inequality #notetoself #slavery #2020-06-16