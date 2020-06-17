Note to Self: Slavery Course Topics

Emily Eisner asked me: What would you teach if you were to teach an entire course on slavery and the shadows it cast? So I dusted out my "unfreedom" file from the "courses I have never taught" box, & updated the topics:

Ancient & medieval slavery & serfdom

Hierarchy and patriarchy to 1000 BC Inequality, slavery & the poisoned chalice of agriculture

Horses, wheels, chariots, & nobles

High patriarchy & polygyny Slavery and serfdom in the early classical world Managing the household

“Slaves by nature”

Slavery & empires Inequality, domination, and the market in the classical efflorescences War booty

Plantation & mine slavery

Slaves “skilled in literature & music” Did slavery prevent a Hellenistic or Roman industrial revolution? Gaining wealth and power in the classical world

Merchants, princes, & oligarchs

Culture & work: keeping your hands clean & getting them dirty From slavery to serfdom: late antiquity & after Manumission & its opposite

Honestiores & humiliores

Barbarians, thralls, knights, & raids

High feudalism Slave raids & slave trades in the Old World 500-1500 Slaves from Ireland, England, & Russia

Slaves from France, Italy, Ukraine, & the Caucasus

Slaves from Africa Slaves on horses The creation of Islamic polities

Sultans, amirs, clans, & slaves

Eunuchs & households

Mamelukes & janissaries The Black Death & the end of the first serfdom, 1300-1600 Serfdom on the eve in 1345

The class struggle in western Europe

Ending feudal tenures & privileges The Commercial Revolution & the coming of the second serfdom, 1300-1900 Cash crops & domination

Nobles, czars, & cossacks

Ending serfdom in eastern Europe Conquistadores & enslaving Amerindians Genocide

Forced labor

Long-term political-economy consequences for Latin America

Modern & capitalist slavery

The Atlantic slave trade, 1500-1780 Guns in Africa

Sugar islands and the middle passage

Calories & luxuries to Britain & elsewhere Slavery & cotton Who profited from cotton slavery?

Westward expansion & the Slavepower

The financial calculus of emancipation Consequences of slavery for Africa The political economy of African slave trades

Nathan Nunn’s correlations

African growth retardation Modes of New World slavery “Like a poor third cousin”

Industrial & craft slavery

Plantation slavery under the slave trade

Plantation slavery after the slave trade

Selling people south and west The political & moral economy of a slave society Thomas Jefferson

Cassius Clay

Roger B. Taney

Jefferson Davis

Abraham Lincoln

Post-slavery North American “herrenvolk” democracy

Abolitionism, abolition, & “reconstruction” 1820-1880 The Selling of Joseph & Uncle Tom’s Cabin

Wartime “necessity”

40 acres & a mule—not Jim Crow 1865-2020 The corrupt bargain of 1876

“Separate but equal”

Disenfranchisement & disempowerment “Race science” & eugenicism 1850-2020 “Survival of the fittest”

“Improving the race”

The need to believe in racial hierarchies Civil rights 1920-2020 The appeal to American ideals

The opportunity of 1965

The corruption of the Republican Party The Great Migration & the Great Redlining 1920-2020 Other immigrant ghettoes in America

How the Black inner city was different

Long-term consequences of the great redlining Mass incarceration & policing White fear & flight

Crack & incarceration

“Aggressive policing” & Black Lives Matter The “declining significance of race”? 1970-2020 Roads to upward mobility

The coming of the second gilded age

The mockery of "equal opportunity"

Other dimensions of unfreedom