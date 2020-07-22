Abigail Smith Adams—Lecture Slides

Reading her letter of 31 Mar-05 Apr 1776 https://tinyurl.com/dl20180226a to her 10 years-older husband John Adams, and parsing out what it tells us about the liberties and constraints of an upper-class woman in the pre-industrial pre-demographic transition commercial revolution age:

https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/%23feminism-%23demography-lecture-abigail-smith-adams.pptx

https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/%23feminism-%23demography-lecture-abigail-smith-adams.pdf

.#demography #economichistory #feminism #highlighted #teachingeconomics #teachinghistory #2020-07-22

