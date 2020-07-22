Grasping Reality with Both Hands
Archives Highlighted Previously Featured Edit Posts Coronavirus Market Made for Man... Note to Self: Slavery Course Topics... Grand Narrative: The 20th Century... Reading Big, Difficult Books... Why Are University of Chicago Professional Republicans so Stupid?...
Foreshadowing from Gaius Sallustius Crispus: Liveblogging the Fall of the Roman Republic
Caesar Offers a Compromise Solution (or So Caesar Says): Liveblogging the Fall of the Roman Republic

Abigail Smith Adams—Lecture Slides

Reading her letter of 31 Mar-05 Apr 1776 https://tinyurl.com/dl20180226a to her 10 years-older husband John Adams, and parsing out what it tells us about the liberties and constraints of an upper-class woman in the pre-industrial pre-demographic transition commercial revolution age:

https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/%23feminism-%23demography-lecture-abigail-smith-adams.pptx
https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/%23feminism-%23demography-lecture-abigail-smith-adams.pdf

 

 

.#demography #economichistory #feminism #highlighted #teachingeconomics #teachinghistory #2020-07-22
html https://www.bradford-delong.com/2020/07/abigail-smith-adamslecture-slides.html
edit html https://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f0800388340263e957c30b200b/edit

Posted on July 22, 2020 at 07:25 in #economichistory, #highlighted, #teachingeconomics, #teachinghistory | | Comments (0)

Comments