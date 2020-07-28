Grasping Reality with Both Hands
Kaplan: The "Domestic Insurrections" of the Declaration of Independence—Noted
Reflecting on the First Three Months of -49: Liveblogging the Fall of the Roman Republic

The John Bell Hood-Max von Gallwitz Society Annual Banquet

John bell hoods defeat at franklin

The John Bell Hood-Max von Gallwitz Society! https://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/07/the-maximillian-von-gallwitz-john-bell-hood-society.html: Dedicated to celebrating the memory of two field commanders who may well have been the worst in history: Drink a toast to John Bell Hood on the 7/28 anniversary of his defeat at Ezra Church1

Hood... moved his troops out to oppose the Union army... planned to intercept them and catch them completely by surprise.... Unfortunately for Hood... Howard had predicted such a maneuver based on his knowledge of Hood from their time together.... His troops were already waiting in their trenches when Hood reached them. The Confederate army also had not done enough reconnaisance... and made an uncoordinated attack.... In all, about 3,642 men were casualties; 3,000 on the Confederate side and 642 on the Union side

And drink a toast to Max von Gallwitz—perhaps the only Imperial German commander who could have turned the Somme into a draw!…

