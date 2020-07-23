Grasping Reality with Both Hands
Archives Highlighted Previously Featured Edit Posts Coronavirus Market Made for Man... Note to Self: Slavery Course Topics... Grand Narrative: The 20th Century... Reading Big, Difficult Books... Why Are University of Chicago Professional Republicans so Stupid?...
The Optimate Faction Rejects Caesar's Compromise: Liveblogging the Fall of the Roman Republic
The Optimate Faction Arms for War, & Illegally Usurps Provincial Imperium: Liveblogging the Fall of the Roman Republic

Coronavirus in the U.S.: My Guesses as to Where We Are

We cannot know where we are going until we know where we have been and where we now are. IMHO, the public health community has not done a good job on setting out even a semi-consensus guess as to where we have been and currently are. The "deaths" graphs lag the current situation by a month. The "cases" graphs are hopelessly distorted by testing inadequacy.

Here, for what it is worth, are my guesses as to where we are right now and where we have been, nationwide. Of course, nationwide estimates are also of limited use...:

 

  .#coronavirus #highighted #notetoself #publichealth #2020-07-23

html https://www.bradford-delong.com/2020/07/coronavirus-in-the-us-my-guesses-as-to-where-we-are.html
edit html https://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f0800388340263ec29970d200c/edit

Posted on July 23, 2020 at 07:30 in #highlighted, #notetoself | | Comments (1)

Comments