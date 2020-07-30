Herman Cain's Memory Would Be a Blessing If It Triggered Pence to Use Amendment 25 to Remove Trump: Sheth & Eliza Relman: Herman Cain Has Died from Coronavirus—Noted

Herman Cain's memory would be a blessing if it triggered Pence to use Amendment 25 to remove Trump: Sonam Sheth & Eliza Relman: Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died After Being Hospitalized for Coronavirus https://www.businessinsider.com/herman-cain-dies-after-being-hospitalized-for-covid-19-2020-7: 'Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died, according to his official website and the conservative website Newsmax. He was 74. Cain tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month, 11 days after attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He tweeted a photo of himself at the rally where neither he nor those surrounding him were wearing masks. The day before he was hospitalized, Cain sent a tweet expressing support for the Trump campaign's decision not to require masks at a July 4 Independence Day celebration held at Mount Rushmore... #noted #2020-07-30