Note to Self: Columbus's Ships' Crews

Note to Self: https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=how+many+men+on+christopher+columbus%27s+voyage&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8: 'Between 86 to 89 men accompanied Christopher Columbus on his first voyage. There were 20 on the Niña, 26 on the Pinta, and 41 on the Santa María. After the Santa María sank, 39 men were left to establish a fort, La Navidad (the Santa María sank on Christmas eve), in the village of the Taino cacique Guancanagari... .#notetoself #2020-07-03