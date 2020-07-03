Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Worthy Reads from July 4, 2019
Douglas & Jones: What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?—For the Weekend

Note to Self: Columbus's Ships' Crews

Note to Self: https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=how+many+men+on+christopher+columbus%27s+voyage&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8: 'Between 86 to 89 men accompanied Christopher Columbus on his first voyage. There were 20 on the Niña, 26 on the Pinta, and 41 on the Santa María. After the Santa María sank, 39 men were left to establish a fort, La Navidad (the Santa María sank on Christmas eve), in the village of the Taino cacique Guancanagari... .#notetoself #2020-07-03

