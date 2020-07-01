Kottke: da Vinci’s The Last Supper—Noted

Jason Kottke: See Intricate Details in Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' in a New Gigapixel Image https://kottke.org/20/06/leonardo-the-last-supper-gigapixel-image: ‘The Royal Academy of Arts and Google teamed up on a high-resolution scan of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper painted by his students. Even though the top part of the original is not depicted, this copy is said to be “the most accurate record of the original” and since the actual mural by Leonardo is in poor shape, this copy is perhaps the best way to see what Leonardo intended. "This version was made around the same time as Leonardo made his original. It’s oil paint on canvas, whereas Leonardo’s was painted in tempera and oil on a dry wall—an unusual use of materials—so his has flaked and deteriorated badly. It probably didn’t help that Napoleon used the room where the original hung as a stable during his invasion of Milan." A zoomable version is available here https://artsandculture.google.com/story/explore-the-last-supper/sAKCB2AzvHUmKQ…

