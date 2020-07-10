Kudlow (June 22, 2020): A Second Wave of Coronavirus Cases 'Isn't Coming'—Noted
Is this a conscious con and grift—a belief that the key audiences that the Trumpists want to satisfy has no memory at all—or is this the Dunning-Krueger “the greater the incompetence, the less the self-awareness** taken to the max? I do not know. But more and more my worry when Larry Kudlow was appointed has come true: It has been so long since he was a real economist that he has forgotten—if he ever knew—how to do anything other than play an economist on TV. Thus putting him in the administration is like putting William Shatner in command of a battlefleet, with results that are then predictable:
Thomas Franck (2020-06-22): Larry Kudlow Says a Second Wave of Coronavirus Cases 'Isn't Coming' https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/22/larry-kudlow-says-a-second-wave-of-coronavirus-cases-isnt-coming.html: ‘“There is no second wave coming. It’s just hot spots. They send in CDC teams, we’ve got the testing procedures, we’ve got the diagnostics, we’ve got the PPE. And so I really think it’s a pretty good situation,” said Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council and chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump. “Actually, I think nationwide the positivity rate is still quite low, well under 10%.” His comments came after the U.S. reported more than 30,000 new infections on Friday and Saturday...
...Health officials have warned that upswings in new cases appear clustered among younger people who are flocking to bars and social gatherings. The World Health Organization on Friday warned that the pandemic has entered a “new and dangerous phase” as the disease accelerates in new locations globally and rises in areas that have begun to ease protective rules. But Kudlow reiterated that the resurgence in the national numbers is concentrated in a handful of “hot spots” including Florida, Arizona and Nevada, and said he isn’t worried about a broader return of the virus. “There are some hot spots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now, we’ve come a long way from last winter,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the economic advisor has tried to strike an optimistic tone about the course of the pandemic. Kudlow told CNBC in late February that the U.S. government had already suppressed the coronavirus and that while the disease was a “human tragedy,” it wouldn’t likely become an “economic tragedy.” At that time, health officials had reported fewer than 60 cases of the virus in the U.S. with most thought to be a result of an outbreak on a cruise ship. “We have contained this. I won’t say [it’s] airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight,” Kudlow told CNBC on Feb. 25…
.#noted #2020-07-10