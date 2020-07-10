Kudlow (June 22, 2020): A Second Wave of Coronavirus Cases 'Isn't Coming'—Noted

Is this a conscious con and grift—a belief that the key audiences that the Trumpists want to satisfy has no memory at all—or is this the Dunning-Krueger “the greater the incompetence, the less the self-awareness** taken to the max? I do not know. But more and more my worry when Larry Kudlow was appointed has come true: It has been so long since he was a real economist that he has forgotten—if he ever knew—how to do anything other than play an economist on TV. Thus putting him in the administration is like putting William Shatner in command of a battlefleet, with results that are then predictable:

Thomas Franck (2020-06-22): Larry Kudlow Says a Second Wave of Coronavirus Cases 'Isn't Coming' https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/22/larry-kudlow-says-a-second-wave-of-coronavirus-cases-isnt-coming.html: ‘“There is no second wave coming. It’s just hot spots. They send in CDC teams, we’ve got the testing procedures, we’ve got the diagnostics, we’ve got the PPE. And so I really think it’s a pretty good situation,” said Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council and chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump. “Actually, I think nationwide the positivity rate is still quite low, well under 10%.” His comments came after the U.S. reported more than 30,000 new infections on Friday and Saturday...