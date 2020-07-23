Grasping Reality with Both Hands
Romney: Will Oppose Shelton’s Confirmation to Fed Board—Noted

Do note that any Republican senator doing their job would vote not to confirm Judy Shelton as Fed Governor. That only one appears to be willing to do his job in even this one, small, low-stakes, no-risk case speaks wonders upon wonders.

As does the silence of all the professional Republican economists here:

Mitt Romney: Will Oppose Shelton's Confirmation to Fed Board https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-23/romney-says-he-will-oppose-shelton-s-confirmation-to-fed-board: 'I'm not going to be endorsing. I will be voting against it...

