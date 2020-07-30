Stross: Cardiac Damage from the Coronavirus Plague—Noted

This is very bad news indeed. Hopefully this will turn out to be a false alarm. But I fear it will not:

Charlie Stross: No Comment Necessary http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2020/07/no-comment-necessary.html: ‘Post-infection cardiac damage found in 78% of recovering COVID19 patients. That's 78% of a cohort, average age 49, of whom 67% had recovered at home (ie. disease was not categorized as severe enough to need hospitalization). Cohort was normalized with respect to other risk factors relative to uninfected patients. Diagnosis by MRI. Looks reasonably solid, at first glance, publication in JAMA Cardiol. (Journal of the American Medical Association, cardiology). Study coordinated via a German hospital. Reason for "no comment necessary" is that this suggests most COVID19 survivors—including mild disease survivors—suffer cardiac damage. You don't want to get this virus… .#noted #2020-07-30