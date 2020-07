Time for Another Ethics Panel!: Keyvan: 'LOL https://twitter.com/shafieikeyvan/status/1280617693704531971: Turns out one of the signatories of the Harper’s letter, Cary Nelson, actually defended his university’s decision in 2014 to rescind Steven Salaita’s tenured appointment because of his comments about Israel. this letter is the biggest joke I’ve encountered in sometime!… .#noted #2020-07-10