Timiraos & Davidson: Depleted Trump Economic Team Faces Major Test Over Extending Coronavirus Relief Efforts—Noted

...Mr. Philipson said the White House’s senior team has little expertise analyzing economic policy proposals.... Kudlow... Mnuchin... “neither of these guys are people who formulate policy and quantitatively evaluate policy,” he said in an interview. “That skill is lacking now.” After the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, “the policy process broke down,” said Mr. Philipson. Mr. Kudlow disputed the characterization. Mr. Philipson “wouldn’t know because he was never in the meetings,” he said. The White House brought Mr. Hassett back because Mr. Philipson “was so inadequate to the task.”...

“Not only do we have a highly developed policy process, but we have been consulting regularly with Senate leadership,” [Kudlow] said. Mr. Mnuchin played down the importance of technical economic expertise in the current crisis. “In this environment, the best feedback is not theoretical macroeconomic models from traditional economics,” he said in a July 10 interview. “It’s the real-time information that is coming back on the economy.”...

“There is no plan or even a coherent message from the White House” on how to design the next bill, said Andy Laperriere of research firm Cornerstone Macro last week. “This lack of White House leadership is making it difficult for congressional Republicans to forge consensus.”... Mr. Philipson said he had been frozen out of policy discussions in recent months after other advisers sought control over the president. He said policies now should focus on reducing the spread of the virus by encouraging the separation of elderly, high-risk populations from lower-risk and more productive younger workers. “That has not been pushed in as forceful way as it could,” Mr. Philipson said. “Simply handing out checks to everyone regardless of their risk status” is a mistake, he said...