Grasping Reality with Both Hands
Shelton's Confirmation to the Fed Would Be Very Ill-Advised II—on Twitter

WASP Culture-Noted

Whet Moser: WASP Culture https://twitter.com/whet/status/1283860135958532097: 'Very disturbing to learn that grifters are out there holding seminars on "protestant fragility":

EdEnXsSWAAEfTo

Whet Moser: Terrified to eat anything not in casserole form

Brad DeLong: Six Bombay Sapphire martinis & an olive!

Wendy M. A. Darling: Gin & tonic with lime also works.

Max Fletcher: Believe you can throw little cut-up pieces of fruit and vegetables into Jell-O and call it a salad

Elisabeth N.: Miracle Whip and canned cream-of-something-pale soup are mandatory components of every meal…

.#noted #2020-07-21

Posted on July 21, 2020

