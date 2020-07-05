Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Archives Highlighted Teaching RSS Twitter micro.blog Edit Sidebars On the Internet For Reference Edit Posts
Holbo: TransPrincess of Mars—Noted
Scalzi: Back Into Quarantine—Noted

What Is Going on in AZ, FL, SC, TX?—Note to Self; Coronavirus

Note to Self: Would someone please tell me how to translate (a) testing frequency and (b) share of tests that are positive into total true caseloads? If you test at random, you divide confirmed cases by testing frequency to get true cases. If you target your tests perfectly, then true cases are confirmed cases. But where in the middle are we today?

COVID Tracking Project https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1279544164187693056: ‘Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina remain the three states with the most troubling data:

2020 07 04 covid states troubling data

.#coronavirus #notetoself #publichealth #2020-07-05

Posted on July 05, 2020 at 10:19 in #notetoself | | Comments (3)

Comments