A "Liberal" Education | Optional Lecture

https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/lecture-optional-liberal-education.pptx

“Liberal education” ≠ “kinda left- wing education” here. “Liberal education” here means “appropriate to somebody free”. Someone with control over their own destiny. Someone with a share of control over our common destinies. Not a serf, not a cleric, but also not a vassal—not somebody embedded in the system in a fixed place...