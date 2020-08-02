Briefly Noted for 2020-08-02

Parker Molloy: 'Here’s a mashup https://twitter.com/parkermolloy/status/1287772516342267905 that the amazing @JohnnyHeatWave made to go along with my @mmfa article. It’s depressing. https://t.co/ObiRMSsocE.... It’s all even more ridiculous if you look at the number of times the same person cresulously talks about Trump’s “new tone”...

Paul Krugman: With the Coronavirus Pandemic, Republicans Are Flunking Microbe Economicss https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/18/opinion/republicans-keep-flunking-microbe-economics.html: ‘The question of whether or not to dump raw sewage into a public lake isn’t something that should be left up to individual choice. And going to a gym or refusing to wear a mask during a pandemic is exactly like dumping sewage into a lake: it’s behavior that may be convenient for the people who engage in it, but it puts others at risk.

Heidi Przybyla: MOAR Trump Corruption https://twitter.com/HeidiNBC/status/1289172345614000128: ‘Trump overspent for ventilators by as much as 500 million... paid 4-5 times as much... Didn't enforce prior contract or try to build on it...

Zack Labe: '#Arctic sea ice extent https://twitter.com/ZLabe/status/1289203261757505541 is currently the lowest [for August] on record (JAXA data) • about 730,000 km² less the 2010s mean • about 1,580,000 km² less the 2000s mean • about 2,420,000 km² less the 1990s mean • about 3,290,000 km² less the 1980s mean, More plots: ...

Jake Sherman: 'Trump... aides and senior officials https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1288847011001913345 who feel like they cannot work safely during COVID, and are being told not to wear masks…

Plus: Duncan Black: Eschaton: Just The Flu https://www.eschatonblog.com/2020/07/just-flu.html: ‘150,000 dead and no end in sight.... Measures which can allow life to return to somewhat normal (mask wearing as a standard practice, no indoor dining and similar) once the new case rate is low, are also measures which can flatten the curve and stop cases from exploding but not enough to significantly lower them. The initial round of medicine needs to be harsher, and 30-60 days of strong lockdown is necessary.... Official measures... [plus] leadership and general buy in from the populace). MAGAs coughing in each others mouths to own the libs, a president who can only manage his new tone for about 7 minutes (long enough to get the bobbleheads to praise him for it yet again), and a conservative media telling "you" constantly that it's all a plot to steal your vital essences, are going to make dealing with this impossible no matter what the relevant stupid governor makes official policy...