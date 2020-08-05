Drake: Police & Motorcycle Jackets in Chapel Hill, NC—Noted

(Most bike riders carry a folding knife on their belt. I instead had an AG Russell Sting with a 3″ fixed blade clipped to the side pocket of my trousers.) I went a lawyer whom I knew and liked. The case was dismissed in court.

I don’t mean all Chapel Hill police would have behaved that way (in fact a couple of them looked me up to apologize for Steve Riddle’s behavior). I was wearing a motorcycle jacket rather than a business suit. But a black can’t change his skin color because he expects to come into contact with the police, and Steve Riddle isn’t unique among the police you’re going to meet. There are some who are willing to choke to death someone who committed no crime.

(George Floyd attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. There was no evidence of intent. Do you have a dud twenty in your wallet? I’m damned if I know whether all of mine are good.)

So that’s my story.

It doesn’t involve any brutality: just a policeman who jumped to conclusions and arrested a man who’d called for police help. That’s not a mistake I’ve made since. Incidentally I was very polite throughout the business. Officer Riddle had already demonstrated his willingness to lie; if he shot me in the back I was sure he could find an exculpatory lie for that also.

I am neither liberal nor PC, but I have quite a lot of sympathy for black people who live in Minneapolis. Or for that matter, in Chapel Hill, NC.