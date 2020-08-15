Black: Always Worth Reading—Noted

Always worth reading: Duncan Black : Monster Trucks https://www.eschatonblog.com/2020/08/monster-trucks.html : ‘Just pedestrian killing machines: "Furthermore, the specific design trend of the massive hood sticking way out in front of the driver, with a cliff-face front grille obstructing the view several feet out in front of the wheels, is entirely a marketing gimmick.... Take it from the guy who designed the latest GM Sierra HD: "The front end was always the focal point... we spent a lot of time making sure that when you stand in front of this thing it looks like it's going to come get you. It's got that pissed-off feel," he told Muscle Cars & Trucks. "The face of these trucks is where the action is," marketing expert Mark Schirmer told the Wall Street Journal's Dan Neil.... And as Neil discovered when he was nearly run down in a Costco parking lot, that massive grille creates a massive blind spot…

10.2% https://www.eschatonblog.com/2020/08/102.html: ‘10.2% Monthly unemployment report today. 10.2% isn't good, but the apocalypse was delayed by the various measures which just expired. So delayed, but not averted…

We've Tried Nothing And We're Out Of Ideas https://www.eschatonblog.com/2020/08/weve-tried-nothing-and-were-out-of-ideas.html: ‘In a couple of years, assuming we haven't started eating each other by then, the unemployment rate will be humming along at about 8% and Very Serious People will explain how this just all due to the release of the latest Zelda game and people would rather play video games than work, or some other "nothing can be done, that's Just The Way Things Are Now, put your shock collar back on now, serf" explanation. Extended widespread human misery is a policy choice, not an inevitability…

Time Keeps On Ticking https://www.eschatonblog.com/2020/08/time-keeps-on-ticking.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed:+blogspot/bRuz+(Eschaton): ‘Trump barely has object permanence, and "a month from now" might as well be "in 2874, when we are vacationing on Europa." Not the only reason he's f---ing everything up, but in addition to everything else, he doesn't really comprehend the difference between 2 weeks and 2 months, which is an advanced skill you should have when trying to comprehend the evolution of a pandemic…