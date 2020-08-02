Lemieux: An American Story—Noted

Scott Lemieux: An American Story https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2020/08/an-american-story: ‘Alepo @Sciencing_Bi: 'Three days ago, I got in to see my PCP after doing running a 101* fever for 48h. No coughing, big headache. I tested COVID19 positive. It pretty much sucks a bag of d----...

...I have lived in really rough wilderness conditions. I am not afraid of pain or being sick. This COVID f---er is relentless. It feels like my skin I on fire. I mostly sleep and sweat. The dreams are the worst things. Incredibly vivid terrible images and I can’t force myself awake. I was hoping to be in the mild symptom group. I’m told it’s going to get worse. I’m told that since my science career has exposed me to giant quantities of dust and toxins, this is going to be rough.

I’m home and happy I got supplemental health insurance because my dad was in the service. Having extra this means I get a home healthcare aide. I don’t know how anyone could do this at home without professional care. I’m an incredibly healthy person under 45. I’m pissed my campus closed so late even when we knew what was happening in SEA & NYC. My state didn’t push self isolation until two weeks ago.

I teach a giant seminar class and two smaller classes. I’m guessing 400 students. Last week, two of my students told me they were COVID positive. Other students are just gone. Sick? Sick family? IDK. I told my chair we had enough information for grades and teaching time is done. I’m done teaching, that’s for sure. Do NOT get this. I’ve had more tropical disease than you have. They are so much easier. Malaria was easier....

April 21: I am on day five in the hospital with COVID. My state university just cut my salary by 15%. They also kept my school open and me teaching well past when they knew it was unsafe to be in crowds. No. I won’t answer questions. I don’t have tenure..."

BethAnn: "Sad to report @Sciencing_Bi died from COVID this evening... 6:49 PM · Jul 31, 2020"....

"Against that background, the prospect of launching a large-scale national plan was losing favor, said one public health expert in frequent contact with the White House’s official coronavirus task force. Most troubling of all, perhaps, was a sentiment the expert said a member of Kushner’s team expressed: that because the virus had hit blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would not make sense politically. 'The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy', said the expert"…