Grasping Reality with Both Hands
Archives Highlighted Previous Edit COVID Market for Man Slavery 20th C. Reading 'Chicago'
Briefly Noted for 2020-08-21
Briefly Noted for 2020-08-22

McSweeney's: Miskatonic University’s Draft Reopening Plan—Noted

Miskatonic seal

McSweeney's: Arkham Board of Health Feedback on Miskatonic University’s Draft Plan for a Safe Campus Reopening https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/arkham-board-of-health-feedback-on-miskatonic-universitys-draft-plan-for-a-safe-campus-reopening?fbclid=IwAR3q4m50xLFQcW4MyAsREYP9Qv_ZCrdhqo5Kll58wwMmbWavlIvod8j5DVA: ‘Library services: You note that all of your library’s holdings have been digitized for online reading, including certain “foul, repellent, and irrudinous tomes that bespeak eldritch accursed rites and which, once made public, may unleash nameless aeon-dead horrors”...

...The board is extremely concerned that “irrudinous” is not a word.

Mental health impacts: You note that you expect increased incidences of stress, anxiety, and “ abysms of shrieking and immemorial lunacy.” What about the students? If you would like to speak further in person, you will find me crouching and gibbering in the darkness. Sincerely, Herbert West, Health Inspector.

.#noted #2020-08-22

Posted on August 22, 2020 at 07:44 in #noted | | Comments (2)

Comments