McSweeney's: Miskatonic University’s Draft Reopening Plan—Noted
McSweeney's: Arkham Board of Health Feedback on Miskatonic University’s Draft Plan for a Safe Campus Reopening https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/arkham-board-of-health-feedback-on-miskatonic-universitys-draft-plan-for-a-safe-campus-reopening?fbclid=IwAR3q4m50xLFQcW4MyAsREYP9Qv_ZCrdhqo5Kll58wwMmbWavlIvod8j5DVA: ‘Library services: You note that all of your library’s holdings have been digitized for online reading, including certain “foul, repellent, and irrudinous tomes that bespeak eldritch accursed rites and which, once made public, may unleash nameless aeon-dead horrors”...
...The board is extremely concerned that “irrudinous” is not a word.
Mental health impacts: You note that you expect increased incidences of stress, anxiety, and “ abysms of shrieking and immemorial lunacy.” What about the students? If you would like to speak further in person, you will find me crouching and gibbering in the darkness. Sincerely, Herbert West, Health Inspector.
