The Ethics of a University | Optional Lecture
Never thought this was necessary before... It probably still isn’t necessary today... But this past decade has been a very weird, very norm-breaking decade in a lot of ways So it is best to be clear on what we are doing here... This is a university... A safe space for its members, and a safe space for their ideas...
.#berkeley #cognition #education #lecture #optional #moralresponsibility #2020-08-27