Things I Have No Time to Teach þis Fall, But þt I Would Like to—Note to Self
A "Liberal" Education | Optional Lecture

The Ethics of a University | Optional Lecture

https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/lecture-optional-ethics-university.pptx

Never thought this was necessary before... It probably still isn’t necessary today... But this past decade has been a very weird, very norm-breaking decade in a lot of ways So it is best to be clear on what we are doing here... This is a university... A safe space for its members, and a safe space for their ideas...

.#berkeley #cognition #education #lecture #optional #moralresponsibility #2020-08-27

Posted on August 27, 2020 at 09:41 in #berkeley, #moralresponsibility | | Comments (1)

