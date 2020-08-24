Things I Have No Time to Teach þis Fall, But þt I Would Like to—Note to Self
"Data Science" & "Thinking Like an Economist":
- The Modern Chancery Hand?: Educational Technologies at Berkeley (2017) https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/chancery-hand-educational-technologies-at-berkeley.pptx
- (More than) A Few Words About Computer Literacy in the 21st Century https://github.com/braddelong/weblog-support/blob/master/2017-08-30%20(More%20than%20a)%20Few%20Words%20About%20%22Computer%20Literacy%22%20in%20the%20Twenty-First%20Century....ipynb
- Lecture: How to Think Like an Economist (If You Really Wish to) https://www.bradford-delong.com/how-to-think-like-an-economistlecture.html https://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/how-to-think-like-an-economist-if-that-is-you-wish-to.html
- Outline: How to Think Like an Economist (If You Really Wish to) https://www.bradford-delong.com/how-to-think-like-an-economist.html
Andy Matuschak would approve of how Niccolo Machiavelli reads:
Niccolo Machiavelli (1513): Letter to Francesco Vettori https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/readings/letter-machiavelli-vettori.pdf
.#berkeley #cognition #economics #education #highlighted #notetoself 2020-08-24