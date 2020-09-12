Horn: Robert E. Lee & Co.'s Road to Cemetery Ridge—Weekend Reading & Noted

...“The lives of our soldiers are too precious to be sacriﬁced in the attainment of successes that inflict no loss upon the enemy beyond the actual loss in battle,” Lee warned James Seddon, the new Confederate secretary of war.... A strategy of trading territory for time would yield neither. The South needed to snap the North’s political will before the North shredded the South’s social order....

On May 10 [1863], the only officer whose present stardom rivaled Lee’s died in semidelirium. Losing Jackson made Lee all the more indispensable. “Our labor [is] rendered more severe, more onerous by his departure,” Lee wrote. “I do not know how to replace him.”... No wonder, he said, he felt “more depressed” than ever after the battle. Out of victory had come death, and little else. “Our loss was severe, and again we had gained not an inch of ground and the enemy could not be pursued.” The next time he had the Army of the Potomac in his sights, he would not let it escape....

How many times did he have to say it? “The enemy is there”... Cemetery Ridge.... About a mile of open farmland separated the two ridges.... That slender valley was the ground his army must cross, the space between war and peace. Why could no one else see it?

Persuading Confederate Secretary of War Seddon not to send part of the Army of Northern Virginia to the west had cost every coin of political capital Lee had earned.... Only one policy offered the slightest promise of relieving pressure on both [the Mississippi and the Virginia] fronts... into Pennsylvania, where his men could live oﬀ the land, where every move would threaten the great eastern cities, and where, if a battle occurred, a federal defeat would finally produce political consequences. “It would very likely cause the fall of Washington City and the flight of the Federal government,” he had told an aide hunched over a map. That was the message a pale-looking Lee had brought to Richmond in mid-May. Davis had reluctantly consented to the invasion but had refused a few of Lee’s requests for reinforcements. No more than eighty thousand men would participate....

Hill’s and Ewell’s corps had stumbled into a fight west and then north of Gettysburg on July 1. An unknown number of Federals had fallen back below town to Cemetery Ridge. Lee had not wanted to bring on a battle, not yet, anyway. But now that it had begun, not a doubt stirred in his mind about how to proceed. His lieutenants needed to seize Cemetery Ridge.... July 1, he instructed Ewell... seize the hills at the north end of the ridge if “practicable.” Many of Ewell’s subordinates thought it plenty practicable, but the new corps commander dragged his feet.... The next day... Longstreet’s... flanking march.... Longstreet protested. Had not Lee promised to fight a defensive battle? Only grudgingly did Longstreet submit.... The flanking march took longer... the Union line stretched longer.... Ferociously as the Confederates fought, they failed to roll up that ridge. As to why, there would be time enough to debate later.

Now it was July 3[, 1863]. Tomorrow would be July 4.... “If God gives us the victory, the war will be over and we shall achieve the recognition of our independence,” officers had heard Lee say.... This very day, July 3, Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens would... ask permission to proceed... to Washington, DC, for negotiations. How much stronger his position would look—how much more expansive the talks might be—if the Army of the Potomac no longer stood between Lee and the city of Washington.

Longstreet advised maneuvering around... instead of charging.... But the enemy was on that ridge. The senior corps commander might not understand, but the men in the ranks did. “There never were such men in an army before. They will go anywhere and do anything if properly led.” Cocksure Major General George Pickett would lead part of the charge and was “sanguine of success.”... Two groves of trees ﬁve hundred yards apart would serve as the goalposts, a stone wall running between as the crossbar. That was the center of the federal line. That was where the Union would break in two.... Longstreet registered another protest for posterity. “It is my opinion that no fifteen thousand men ever arrayed for battle can take that position.”...

Upward, into the canister and rifle fire raining down from Cemetery Ridge, they charged. Toward the stone wall, the boldest still standing swarmed before disappearing into an impenetrable cloud of smoke. Visions of Washington falling vanished with the view. Cheers rose in the distance. For one last moment, so did hope in Lee’s heart. He mounted Traveller. “See what that cheering means,” he instructed an officer. Before hearing back, he knew. Those cheers were for the Union.... Told to prepare his division for a counterattack, Pickett said he had “no division.”... Lee greeted the remnants.... “All this has been my fault,” he told an oficer. “It is I that have lost this fight, and you must help me out of it in the best way you can.”

Although that would be Lee’s most famous explanation for Gettysburg, it would not be his only explanation. He faulted subordinates for failing to inform him that the cannonade... would leave scant ammunition to support the battle line. He faulted his corps commanders.... Ewell had shown indecision; then Longstreet and Hill “could not be gotten to act in concert.” He faulted Stuart for leaving his army blind.... Stonewall Jackson['s]... demise at Chancellorsville deprived the Confederacy of victory at Gettysburg.

Mostly, Lee fell back on a familiar formulation, one that stripped him of any agency.... “With the knowledge I then had, and in the circumstances I was then placed, I do not know what better course I could have pursued.” His reports described the battle as “unavoidable” once the armies had collided. “Victory,” he later said, “trembled in the balance for three days.” The Confederacy had come so close. “But God willed otherwise.”...

[But] try as he might, Lee could not shake those first feelings of responsibility. A belief in his army’s invincibility had seduced him into ordering his soldiers to perform the impossible:

No blame can be attached to the army for its failure to accomplish what was projected.... It has accomplished all that could have been reasonably expected. It ought not to have been expected to have performed impossibilities or to have fulfilled the anticipations of the thoughtless and unreasonable....

Thoughtless and unreasonable was exactly how Lee’s behavior had seemed to Longstreet.... "General Lee... lost the matchless equipoise that usually characterized him... mistakes were made were... the impulses of a great mind disturbed by unparalleled conditions."...

For secessionists, July 4 brought a succession of setbacks. At Vicksburg, Confederates stacked their weapons before the master of the Mississippi, Ulysses S. Grant. At Fort Monroe, federal officers received orders from Washington to “hold no communication” with the Confederate vice president unless told otherwise. At Gettysburg, the Confederate retreat toward the Potomac started under a strong storm.... “O God! Why can’t I die?” the wounded cried. Union cavalry striking like lightning pierced the long trains as they moved through the storm....

At last, on July 13 and 14[, 1863].... Lee had escaped. To call it divine deliverance would ignore what he left behind: the dead, the wounded, the missing. “The death of our gallant officers & men throughout the army causes me to weep tears of blood and to wish that I never would hear the sound of a gun again,” he said. Of the eighty thousand men Davis had agreed to supply for the invasion, a startling 27,125 became casualties. If arithmetic posed a problem before Gettysburg, it would crest toward crisis after....

[But as Jefferson] Davis put it, “To ask me to substitute you by some one in my judgment more ﬁt to command, or who would possess more of the confidence of the army, or of the refiecting men of the country, is to demand an impossibility.” So for twenty more months, Robert E. Lee would remain a soldier. He was, in a word, indispensable...