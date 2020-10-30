DeLONGTODAY 2020-10-30: American Republicans Are Bad Economic Managers
Video at: http://delongtoday.com
https://github.com/braddelong/public-files/blob/master/delongtoday-2020-10-30.pptx
https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0N6bJBYfxAcdZMKxUYEc8q2gQ
https://www.bradford-delong.com/2020/10/2020-10-30-american-republicans-are-bad-economic-managersdelongtoday.html 2020-10-30
Today is an economic-analysis day:
I will start with the large gap between economic performance under Democratic and under Republican presidents, and with Alan Blinder’s and Mark Watson’s puzzlement as to where it comes from
I will then run through the history of what went wrong with Republican economic policy
I will then point out the technocratic idiocies of economic policy under the Trump administration
And I will then set forth my theory of where the performance gap—that American incomes grow 1.8%-points per year faster when Democrats are president than when Republicans are—comes from. Democratic politicians and legislators are willing, at least sometimes, to listen to their economists. Republican politicians and legislators will not even let their economists into the room where it happens until they have agreed that the politicians and legislators are already pursuing great policies.
.#forecasting #economicgrowth #highlighted #politicaleconomy #politics
