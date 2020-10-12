Tolley: Growth, Globalization, & Political Economy—Comment

Comment of the Day: Alex Tolley: Growth, Globalization, & Political Economy in the North Atlantic, 1870-1914—Lecture https://www.bradford-delong.com/2020/09/growth-globalization-political-economy-in-the-north-atlantic-1870-1914lecture.html#tpe-action-posted-6a00e551f080038834026be41082a6200d: ‘The claim that we could have a steampunk world of 7+ billion people with low economic growth seems unlikely to me. We needed a number of technologies to ensure that we could feed and distribute feed to this population. With low economic growth, more people would be on the land farming, farms would be smaller, and productivity lower. There would be far fewer jobs based on the growing economy, a need for huge cities to concentrate the labor for manufacturing and later services…