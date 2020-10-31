Wolf: US Global Role at Stake—Noted

Martin Wolf: US Global Role at Stake in This Election https://www.ft.com/content/61e731be-dc67-476a-bdd8-eab4e4d34007: ‘This US election is the most important since 1932, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt became president in the depths of the Depression. With much trial and error, FDR saved democracy, at home and abroad…

...The re-election of Donald Trump would undo much, if not all, of that legacy. Yet his defeat would not end the danger. If that is to happen, American politics has to be transformed.

This election is so important, because the US plays a unique role in the world. It has long been the paramount model of a functioning liberal democracy, leader of the countries that share these values and an essential player in resolving any big global challenge. The re-election of Mr Trump would signify a rejection of all three roles.... FDR...

In his State of the Union address of 6 January 1941, he committed the US to promoting four freedoms: freedom of speech; freedom of worship; freedom from want; and freedom from fear. These were not idle vows. Over the ensuing half century, the world experienced a great spread of democracy and reduction in poverty. Neither would have happened without the institutions the US created, the habit of co-operation it promoted and the prosperity it spread....

Constructive and competent leadership by a democratic US is needed more than ever.... Mr Trump cannot lead such a US. His defeat would not, however, end the threat of US retreat. His party would again do everything it can to thwart a Democratic administration. The strategy of “pluto-populism”—the marriage of solipsistic wealth to white middle-class rage—would persist, with the help of the Supreme Court. Whatever happens in the election, the US role in the world will remain in question…