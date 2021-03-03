Grasping Reality by Brad DeLong
Archives Highlighted Previous Edit COVID Market for Man Slavery 20th C. Reading 'Chicago'
READING: Abraham Lincoln (1860-02-27): Cooper Union Address

PODCAST: Hexapodia IV: Checks for (Almost) Everyone! Wiþ Noah Smith & Brad DeLong

AUDIO: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/podcast-hexapodia-iv-checks-for-almost>

The classical British social insurance state took large chunks of human activity out of the marketplace and attempted to distribute them to each according to his or her need. The classical American social insurance state was targeted and grouchy, attempting to elicit proper behavior. Now we have a turn that we regard as very hopeful: recognizing that the problem of the poor is primarily the problem of too-little social power, that money brings social power, hence the solution is to get the money to the people...

RSS URL: <https://api.substack.com/feed/podcast/47874.rss>

References:

Twirlip of the Mists: Hexapodia as the Key Insight<http://web.hexapodia.org/>

Vernor Vinge: A Fire Upon the Deep <https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Upon-Deep-Zones-Thought-ebook/dp/B000FBJAGO>

Beth Ann Bovino, Satyam Panday, & Shuyang Wu: Within Reach: How Stimulus Proposals Lift U.S. GDP to Pre-Pandemic Levels<https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/articles/210201-economic-research-within-reach-how-stimulus-proposals-lift-u-s-gdp-to-pre-pandemic-levels-11818252>

Laura Davison: Here Are the Major Parts of $1.9 Trillion Biden Relief Plan <https://news.bloombergtax.com/daily-tax-report/here-are-the-major-pieces-of-bidens-1-9-trillion-stimulus-plan>

Wendy Edelberg & Louise Sheiner: The Macroeconomic Implications of Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Fiscal Package <https://www.brookings.edu/blog/up-front/2021/01/28/the-macroeconomic-implications-of-bidens-1-9-trillion-fiscal-package/>

Robert A. Heinlein: Beyond This Horizon <https://books.google.com/books?id=pnd0CwAAQBAJ>

Erica York, Garrett Watson, & Huaqun Li: American Rescue Plan: $1.9T Biden Stimulus Package <https://taxfoundation.org/biden-stimulus-american-rescue-plan/>

March 03, 2021 at 11:24 | | Comments (0)

Comments