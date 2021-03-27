Over at the SubStack... 2021-03-27 Sa to 2021-04-05 Mo...

HOISTED FROM THE ARCHIVES: Barry J. Eichengreen & J. Bradford DeLong (2013): Introduction to Kindleberger: The World in Depression <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/hoisted-from-the-archives-2013-introduction> 2021-04-05 Mo

BRIEFLY NOTED: For 2021-04-03 Sa: ‘Things that went whizzing by that I want to remember… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/briefly-noted-for-2021-04-03-sa> 2021-04-03 Sa

READING: Seneca vs. Posidonius on Wheþer Technology Is Philosophy - Grasping Reality Newsletter, by Brad DeLong: ‘Posidonius for, Seneca against; it is a pity that the monks erased all the surviving manuscripts of Posidonius: he sounds like somebody it would have been good to get to know, virtually—an urban Greek polymath would almost surely have been better company than a Roman aristocrat… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/reading-seneca-vs-posidonius-on-whether> 2021-04-03 Sa

READING: Lucius Annaeus Seneca Minor (64): Moral Letters to Lucilius 90: On þe Part Played by Philosophy in þe Progress of Man: ‘Technological advance the business of the lowest grade of slaves; desire for technological advance the result of making your body your master rather than your servant; and other topics… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/lucius-annaeus-seneca-minor-64-moral> 2021-04-03 Su

READING: From Peter S. Beagle: Þe Folk of þe Air: ‘The literary character Emperor Kankan Musa of Mali… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/reading-from-peter-s-beagle-the-folk> 2021-04-02 Fr

BRIEFLY NOTED: For 2021-04-01 Th: ‘Things that went briefly whizzing by that I want to remember… 2021-04-01 Th

APRIL FOOL: David Graeber Deserves to Be Remembered...: ‘I mean, Apple Computer was founded in 1976, not the 1980s; and none of its three founders had ever worked for, let alone split from, IBM—they had worked for Atari & HP… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/on-april-fools-day-we-remember-david> 2021-04-01 Th

PODCAST: Hexapodia VIII: Þe China Syndrome!: ‘Five key insights: Hexapodia!, of course. Also: listen to Dan Wang & to Barry Eichengreen, China's slowing migration to the coast looks like a significant error, & China looks not that different… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/podcast-hexapodia-viii-the-china> 2021-03-30 Tu

BRIEFLY NOTED: For 2021-03-29 Mo: ‘Things that went whizzing by that I want to remember… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/briefly-noted-2021-03-29-mo> 2021-03-29 Mo

JUPYTER NOTEBOOK: Econ 135 :: F2021 :: Problem Set 5.1.5. Failing to “Converge” or Catch Up to America (& þe Rest of þe Global North): ‘History of Economic Growth course "convergence" python exercise… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/econ-135-f2021-problem-set-515-failing> 2021-03-28 Su

HOISTED FROM THE ARCHIVES: Musings on the Episteme of the Federal Reserve...: ‘From 2015: What was the Federal Reserve thinking when it decided to tighten policy? And what does that tell us about economists and their models?… LINK: <https://braddelong.substack.com/p/hoisted-from-the-archives-musings> 2021-03-27 Sa