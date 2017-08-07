NOTEBOOK: Books &c....

Charles Petzold: Code https://delong.typepad.com/files/code.pdf

Charles Petzold: Turing https://delong.typepad.com/files/petzold-turing.pdf

https://data.berkeley.edu/academics/resources/textbooks

Cosma Shalizi: Advanced Data Analysis from an Elementary Ooint of View https://www.stat.cmu.edu/~cshalizi/ADAfaEPoV/ADAfaEPoV.pdf

https://archive.org/stream/apologiestothucy00sahl#mode/2up

Chalmers Johnson: MITI and the Japanese Miracle_ https://archive.org/details/mitijapanesemira00chal

Historia Augusta: Aurelian http://penelope.uchicago.edu/Thayer/E/Roman/Texts/Historia_Augusta/Aurelian/1*.html

Joe Studwell: How Asia Works https://delong.typepad.com/files/studwell.pdf

Josiah Ober (2009): Epistemic democracy in Classical Athens: Sophistication, Diversity, and Innovation https://www.princeton.edu/~pswpc/pdfs/ober/080901.pdf: "Analysis of democracy in Athens as an 'epistemic' (knowledge-based) form of political and social organization. Adapted from Ober, Democracy and Knowledge, chapters 1-4...

Franz de Waal: Primates and Philosophers : How Morality Evolved https://archive.org/details/primatesphilosop00waal

Jim Butcher: Storm Front https://books.google.com/?isbn=0356500276...

Walter Jon Williams: Quillifer the Knight https://books.google.com/books?id=Dd20DwAAQBAJ&printsec=frontcover&source=gbs_book_other_versions#v=onepage&q&f=false...

Henry Fielding: The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling http://www.gutenberg.org/files/6593/6593-h/6593-h.htm

Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo (2012): Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty https://books.google.com/?id=2dlnBoX4licC

Megasthenes: Ancient India https://delong.typepad.com/files/megasthenes.pdf...

Xenophon: Anabasis http://www.gutenberg.org/files/1170/1170-h/1170-h.htm...

Pseudo-Aristotle: Oeconomica https://ia600201.us.archive.org/9/items/oeconomica01arisuoft/oeconomica01arisuoft.pdf...

Xenophon: The Economist http://www.gutenberg.org/files/1173/1173-h/1173-h.htm...

Josiah Ober: The Greeks and the Rational: The Discovery of Practical Reason http://www.classics.berkeley.edu/people/sather/josiah-ober https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jiqa9d9x3brvogu/AACQs2icHAN5_qMbS7cCvw8xa?dl=0:

Josiah Ober : Gyges’ Choice: Rationality and Visibility https://delong.typepad.com/ober-gyges.pdf

: Gyges’ Choice: Rationality and Visibility https://delong.typepad.com/ober-gyges.pdf Josiah Ober : Glaucon’s Dilemma: The Origins of Social Order https://delong.typepad.com/ober-glaukon.pdf

: Glaucon’s Dilemma: The Origins of Social Order https://delong.typepad.com/ober-glaukon.pdf Josiah Ober : Deioces’ Ultimatum: How to Choose a King https://delong.typepad.com/ober-deioces-1.pdf

: Deioces’ Ultimatum: How to Choose a King https://delong.typepad.com/ober-deioces-1.pdf Josiah Ober : Solon's Web: Constitutional Bargains https://delong.typepad.com/files/ober-solon.pdf

: Solon's Web: Constitutional Bargains https://delong.typepad.com/files/ober-solon.pdf Josiah Ober : Cleisthenes's Wager: Democratic Rationality https://delong.typepad.com/files/ober-cleisthenes.pdf

: Cleisthenes's Wager: Democratic Rationality https://delong.typepad.com/files/ober-cleisthenes.pdf Melos’ Prospects: Rational Domination

Agamemnon’s Cluelessness: Reason and Eudaimonia

Wayne E. Lee (2016): Waging War: Conflict, Culture, and Innovation in World History https://books.google.com/?id=hbyYCgAAQBAJ: https://www.bradford-delong.com/2019/10/wayne-e-lee-2016-_waging-war-conflict-culture-and-innovation-in-world-history_-excerpts-when-in-1996-lawrence.html

Susan M. Sherwin-White and Amélie Kuhrt (1993): From Samarkhand to Sardis: A New Approach to the Seleucid Empire https://delong.typepad.com/files/samarkhand.pdf

Pierre Briant (2002): From Cyrus to Alexander: A History of the Persian Empire https://delong.typepad.com/files/briant-cyrus.pdf

#booksworthreading

Edit This File:

https://www.bradford-delong.com/books-worth-reading.html & nvAlt

https://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f080038834022ad37c0b5f200d/edit

+ + + +

To Read:

Dee Garretson: Oasis Station (Torch World) (unlimited)

Seanan McGuire: The Unkindest Tide (October Daye Book 13)

Dee Garretson: The Gargoyle in the Seine (unlimited)

Kent Holsinger: Lecture Notes in Population Genetics

M.A. Hernán and J.M. Robins: Causal Inference

Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: How Democracies Die https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1524762938

Bill Hiatt: The Serpent Waits

Lisa Gray: Thin Air

Jessie Mihalik: The Queen's Gambit

Stoney Compton: Incident in Alaska Prefecture

+ + + +

Recently Read

Joe Studwell: How Asia Works: Success and Failure in the World's Most Dynamic Region

Adam Rutherford: A Brief History of Everyone Who Has Ever Lived

Vera Tobin: Elements of Surprise: Our Mental Limits and the Satisfactions of Plot

Andy Kessler: Running Money

David Anthony: The Horse, the Wheel, and Language

Ganesh Sitaraman: The Public Option

Julian Jackson: DeGaulle

Tobin Straumann: 1931: Debt, Crisis, and the Rise of Hitler

James Grant: Bagehot: The Life and Times of the Greatest Victorian

Partha Dasgupta: Economics: A Very Short Introduction

Philip Auerswald: The Code Economy: a 40,000-Year History

Julian Jackson: The Fall of France: The Nazi Invasion of 1940

Tacitus: The Histories

Tacitus: The Annals

Olivier Blanchard: Macroeconomics

Charles Sykes: Fail U.: The False Promise of Higher Education

Benjamin Carter Hett: The Death of Democracy: Hitler's Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic

Charles Sykes: How the Right Lost Its Mind

Sean Carroll: Spacetime and Geometry

Erik Tarloff: Face-Time

Myke Cole: Legion vs. Phalanx

DS100: Principles and Techniques of Data Science #book

Nicholas Lardy: The State Strikes Back: The End of Economic Reform in China?

Donald Sassoon: The Anxious Triumph: A Global History of Capitalism, 1860-1914

Gary Forsythe: A Critical History of Early Rome

Alexander Hamilton: Report on the Subject of Manufactures

Hernan Galperin and Andrea Alarcon: The Future of Work in the Global South

James H. Oliver: The Ruling Power: A Study of the Roman Empire in the Second Century after Christ through the Roman Oration of Aelius Aristides

+ + + +

List

Robert C. Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0199596654

Aelius Aristides: The Roman Oration

Richard Baldwin: The Globotics Upheaval: Globalization, Robotics, and the Future of Work

Richard Baldwin: The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalization 067466048X http://amzn.to/2oNLoUN

John Bell: Speakable and Unspeakable in Quantum Mechanics

Danny Blanchflower: _Not Working: Where Have All the Good Jobs Gone?

Heather Boushey, J. Bradford DeLong, and Marshall Steinbaum: After Piketty 0674504771 http://amzn.to/2oB68DT

Anya Von Bremzen: Mastering the Art of Soviet Cooking: A Memoir of Food and Longing https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0307886832

John Carreyrou: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1524731668

Sean Carroll: The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, and the Universe Itself 0525954821 http://amzn.to/2qk3BdO

Kimberly Clausing: Open: The Progressive Case for Free Trade, Immigration, and Global https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0674919335

Myke Cole: Legion versus Phalanx: The Eic Struggle for Infantry Supremacy

Michael Cook and Patricia Crone: Hagarism: The Making of the Islamic World

Patricia Crone: Meccan Trade and the Rise of Islam

Patricia Crone: Pre-Industrial Societies: Anatomy of the Pre-Modern World https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1780748043

Patricia Crone: Slaves on Horses: The Evolution of the Islamic Polity

Gareth Dale: Karl Polanyi: A Life on the Left https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0231541481

Partha Dasgupta: Economics: A Very Short Introduction https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0191578282

Melissa Dell: Ancient Economy Slides https://www.dropbox.com/s/s9p1ujixhli65fr/lecture3_4.pdfhttps://delong.typepad.com/melissa_dell_ancient_economy_slides.pdf

DS100: Principles and Techniques of Data Science #book

Arthur Eckstein: Mediterranean Anarchy, Interstate War, and the Rise of Rome

Moses Finley: The Ancient Economy https://delong.typepad.com/files/ancient-economy.pdf

Gary Forsythe: A Critical History of Early Rome

Hernan Galperin and Andrea Alarcon: The Future of Work in the Global South

Annette Gordon-Reed: Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0813933560

Benjamin Graham and David Dodd: Security Analysis 0071592539 http://amzn.to/2oBxAlc

E.M. Halliday: Understanding Thomas Jefferson https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0060957611

M.A. Hernán and J.M. Robins: Causal Inference

Alexander Hamilton: Report on the Subject of Manufactures

W. V. Harris: Roman Power: A Thousand Years of Empire https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1107152712

Ann Harrison et al: The Factory-Free Economy: Outsourcing, Servitization, and the Future of Industry 019877916X http://amzn.to/2oBbJKq

Willem Jongman: Gibbon Was Right https://delong.typepad.com/jongman-gibbon-was-right.pdf | Jongman, Jacobs, and Goldewijk: Health and Wealth in the Roman Empire https://delong.typepad.com/rome.pdf

Guy Gavriel Kay: A Song for Arbonne https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1101667435

John Maynard Keynes: Essays in Persuasion https://books.google.com/books?isbn=134959072X

Ibn Khaldun: Muquaddimah

Ellen Kushner et al.: Tremontaine: https://www.serialbox.com/episodes/arrivals-94a25974-53a3-414d-9dfd-a01f3a2a1dba

Nicholas Lardy: The State Strikes Back: The End of Economic Reform in China?

Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: How Democracies Die https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1524762938

Arkady Martine: A Memory Called Empire

Anastas Mikoyan: Book of Tasty and Healthy Food https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0615691358

James Oakes: Slavery and Freedom: An Interpretation of the Old South

James Oakes: The Ruling Race

James H. Oliver: The Ruling Power: A Study of the Roman Empire in the Second Century after Christ through the Roman Oration of Aelius Aristides

Martha L. Olney: Macroeconomics as a Second Language 0470505389 http://amzn.to/2qbJv6i

Charles Petzold: The Annotated Turing

Gary Provost: Beyond Style

Greg Sargent: Uncivil War

Donald Sassoon: The Anxious Triumph: A Global History of Capitalism, 1860-1914

Kathryn Schulz (2010): Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0061997935

William L. Shirer: Rise And Fall Of The Third Reich: A History of Nazi Germany

Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Key to Uncle Tom's Cabin https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1557094934

Peter Temin: The Roman Market Economy https://delong.typepad.com/temin2013.pdf

Bryan Ward-Perkins: The Fall of Rome; and the End of Civilization https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0191622362

Kevin Wignall: To Die in Vienna

Patricia Wrede: Dealing with Dragons

+ + + +

Great Books in Economic History and Related Disciplines

DRAFT: Course Syllabus: The Research Frontier in Economic History: A "Recent Great Books" Approach

Joachim Voth and J. Bradford DeLong

Current Version at:

This Is an Older DRAFT Version:

Jan 17: Organization Meeting

Jan 24: Philip Hoffman: Why Did Europe Conquer the World? http://amzn.to/29qmfd7

Jan 31: Peter Temin and Joachim Voth: Prometheus Shackled: Goldsmith Bank and England’s Financial Revolution after 1700 http://amzn.to/29kqXMc

Feb 7: Robert Allen: From Farm to Factory: A Reinterpretation of the Soviet Industrialization Experience http://amzn.to/29lo36h

Feb 14: Robert Allen: The British Industrial Revolution in Global Perspective http://amzn.to/29kOUhz

Feb 21: Ian Morris: Why the West Rules--for Now: The Patterns of History, and What They Reveal About the Future http://amzn.to/29AVKTj

Feb 28: Peter H. Lindert and Jeffrey G. Williamson: Unequal Gains: American Growth and Inequality since 1700 http://amzn.to/29xpaVm

Mar 7: Barry Eichengreen: Hall of Mirrors: The Great Depression, the Great Recession, and the Uses-and Misuses-of History http://amzn.to/29pp429

Mar 14: Richard Baldwin The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalization http://amzn.to/2icGZHV

Mar 21: Stanley Engerman and Kenneth Sokoloff: Economic Development in the Americas since 1500: Endowments and Institutions. http://amzn.to/29pRxlx

Apr 4: Peter Temin (2012): The Roman Market Economy http://amzn.to/2b72BG6

Apr 11: Robert Gordon: The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War http://amzn.to/29q7WX9

Apr 18: Yuval Noah Harari: Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind http://amzn.to/2j4tkHj

Apr 25: Sven Beckert: Empire of Cotton: A Global History http://amzn.to/2jrdin8

Feb 28: Steven Radelet: The Great Surge: The Ascent of the Developing World http://amzn.to/29rguNR

Apr 11: Gavin Wright: Sharing the Prize: The Economics of the Civil Rights Revolution in the American South http://amzn.to/29pmIQV

Feb 28: Richard von Glahn: The Economic History of China: From Antiquity to the Nineteenth Century http://amzn.to/29jBkwt

May 9: Joseph Henrich: The Secret of Our Success: How Culture Is Driving Human Evolution, Domesticating Our Species, and Making Us Smarter http://amzn.to/29iHVeh

May 16: Maristella Botticini and Zvi Eckstein (2014): The Chosen Few: How Education Shaped Jewish History, 70-1492 http://amzn.to/2aKTV3X

May 23:

May 30: Sven Beckert: Empire of Cotton: A Global History

June 6: William Goetzmann, Money Changes Everything

June 13: de Cecco on State Capacity

June 20: Stasavage, Taxing the Rich

June 27: Wrigley, Coal...

Lawrence Katz and Claudia Goldin: The Race Between Education and Technology

Maxine Berg (1980): The Machinery Question and the Making of Political Economy 1815-1848 #books

Dietrich Vollrath: Fully Grown: Why a Stagnant Economy Is a Sign of Success https://books.google.com/books?isbn=022666600X

Philip Auerswald: The Code Economy: A Forty-thousand-year History https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0190226765

Richard Baldwin: The Globotics Upheavel

Lindsay Buroker: Dragon Tear

John Carreyou: Bad Blood

Kiera Cass: The Selection

Barbara Chase-Ribaud: Sally Hemings; A Novel https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1569766797

Patricia Crone: Pre-Industrial Societies: Anatomy of the Pre-Modern World https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1780748043

Gareth Dale: Karl Polanyi: A Life on the Left https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0231541481

Neil Gaiman Teaches the Art of Storytelling https://www.masterclass.com/classes/neil-gaiman-teaches-the-art-of-storytelling

Annette Gordon-Reed: Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0813933560

E.M. Halliday: Understanding Thomas Jefferson https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0060957611

John Judis: The Nationalist Revival: Trade, Immigration, and the Revolt Against Globalization https://books.google.com/books?isbn=099974540

Guy Gavriel Kay: A Song for Arbonne https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1101667435

Keri Leigh Merritt: Masterless Men https://books.google.com/books?isbn=110718424X

Kevin O'Rourke: A Short History of Brexit https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0241398339

The Saint http://www.shoutfactorytv.com/series/the-saint

William Savage: The Fabric of Murder: An Ashmole Foxe Georgian Mystery | An Unlamented Death (The Dr Adam Bascom Mysteries Book 1)

Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Key to Uncle Tom's Cabin https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1557094934

The Vela https://www.serialbox.com/serials/the-vela

Kevin Wignall: To Die in Vienna

Muir Rory: Wellington: The Path to Victory 1769-1814

Tobias Buckle: Trove

Robert Harris: Munich: A Novel

Kieran Healy: Data Visualization: A Practical Introduction

Edward Watts: Mortal Republic: How Rome Fell into Tyranny

Jean Stevenson: Tisiphone's Quest

Maia Szalavitz: Unbroken Brain: A Revolutionary New Way of Understanding Addiction

https://www.icloud.com/numbers/0dOfdwW8iQmdtMPVANxqXErNA

Dan Davies on financial fraud is certainly the most entertaining book on Economics I have read this year. Highly recommend itcold Chris Dillow: Review of Dan Davies: Lying for Money: "Squalid crude affairs committed mostly by inadequates. This is a message of Dan Davies’ history of fraud, Lying For Money.... Most frauds fall into a few simple types.... Setting up a fake company... pyramid schemes... control frauds, whereby someone abuses a position of trust... plain counterfeiters. My favourite was Alves dos Reis, who persuaded the printers of legitimate Portuguese banknotes to print even more of them.... All this is done with the wit and clarity of exposition for which we have long admired Dan. His footnotes are an especial delight, reminding me of William Donaldson. Dan has also a theory of fraud. 'The optimal level of fraud is unlikely to be zero' he says. If we were to take so many precautions to stop it, we would also strangle legitimate economic activity...

Kieran Healy: Data Visualization

Fiscal Therapy: Curing America's Debt Addiction and Investing in the Future: William G. Gale: 9780190645410: Amazon.com: Books | Fiscal Therapy - Dropbox

Hour of Need (Scarlet Falls Book 1) - Kindle edition by Melinda Leigh. Romance Kindle eBooks @ Amazon.com.

Amazon.com: Black Dawn (Blood on the Stars Book 8) eBook: Jay Allan: Kindle Store

A Way Through the Wilderness: The Natchez Trace and the Civilization of the Southern Frontier

Amazon.com: The Good Years: From 1900 to the First World War eBook: Walter Lord: Kindle Store

*Joseph Schumpeter(1953): History of Economic Analysis https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1134838700

Marshall Berman: All That's Solid Melts into Air http://delong.typepad.com/files/berman_marshall_all_that_is_solid_melts_into_air_the_experience_of_modernity.pdf

Nicola Gennaioli and Andrei Shleifer: A Crisis of Beliefs: Investor Psychology and Financial Fragility https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0691184925

C. J. Sansom: Tombland https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0316412457 #books

Neal Ascherson: Observer Review: Anna of All The Russians by Elaine Feinstein

*Adrian Wooldridge and John Micklethwait(2004): The Right Nation: Why America is Different https://books.google.com/books?isbn=024195889X

Alan Grfeenspan and Adrian Wooldridge: American Capitalism: A History

William Poundstone: Prisoner's Dilemma https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0307763781

Marshall Berman: All That's Solid Melts into Air http://delong.typepad.com/files/berman_marshall_all_that_is_solid_melts_into_air_the_experience_of_modernity.pdf

Charles Stross(2018): The Labyrinth Index https://books.google.com/books?isbn=1250196078 Peter F. Hamilton(2018): Salvation *Cosma Shalizi(2009): Peter Spirtes, Clark Glymour and Richard Scheines, Causation, Prediction and Search: "Re-read as part of preparing for my lecture on casual discovery. I spent much of the winter of 2000 working my way through the first edition, and wound up completely imprinted on its way of thinking about what causal relationships are, how we should reason about them, and how we can find them from empirical evidence...

Diane Coyle: The long arc of UK productivity: "Nick Crafts has a compact book... about the trajectory of the British economy... Forging Aahead, Falling Behind and Fighting Back.... Nick’s somewhat idiosyncratic–but highly plausible–view that the seeds of the country’s post-world war 2 relative decline were sown in the institutions that enabled it to perform so well during the 19th century...

http://www.bradford-delong.com/readings-and-reviews.html

My view is that Jefferson believed in the French Revolution not because he wanted the Tree of Liberty to be watered by blood or because he wanted to see the U.S. Congress tamed by the New York or Philadelphia mob, but because he knew he was losing to Adams and Hamilton in the struggle over the future of America, knew that he desperately needed reinforcements, and hence the French Revolution had to succeed in order to provide them. The Long Affair, however, remains a great book—but not quite great history as much as a meditation on "revolutionary excesses" and motivated reasoning: *Conor Cruise O'Brien(1996): The Long Affair: Thomas Jefferson and the French Revolution, 1785-1800 (Chicago: University of Chicago: 0226616533) (https://books.google.com/books?id=ABKA2MDozAQC: "Genêt, although recalled at Washington's request, remained in America, under Washington's protection...

Washington, Jefferson, Genet https://books.google.com/books/?id=45IEAAAAYAAJ

The Incredibles II

Tom Jones; Tom Jones—BBC Miniseries; Tom Jones—Albert Finney

The Rivet in Grandfather’s Neck: A Comedy of Limitations_

Annie Duke: Thinking in Bets: Marking Smarter Decisions When You Don't Have All the Facts

John Carreyou: Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup

Anthony Bourdain: Kitchen Confidential

Titus Livius: The History of Rome

Edward Luce: The Retreat of Western Liberalism

Juan Nunz-Iglesias et al.: _Elegnt SciPy

Therese O'Neill: Unmentionable: The Victorian Lady's Guide to Sex, Marriage, and Manners

Yingyi Qian: How Reform Worked in China: The Transition from Plan to Market

IMHO, the best of the Jack Campbell/John Henry mock-WWII-PACFLEET operations in space: John G. Hemry: Burden of Proof A Just Determination Against All Enemies Rule of Evidence

Martha Wells: Artificial Condition

Gioia Diliberto: Paris Without End: The True Story of Hemingway's First Wife:

*Jonathan Gottschall(2012): The Storytelling Animal: How Stories Make Us Human (New York: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: 0547391404) https://play.google.com/?id=Bl43cU5rdVwC

Neither Adam Smith’s nor Henry Ford's picture of the economy is relevant for us today. What thumbnail picture is relevant? We do not know, but Bill Janeway thinks harder and more successfully about this question than anybody else I have seen... William H. Janeway: Doing Capitalism in the Innovation Economy, 2nd Edition

To read/watch:

Philip Kitcher: Science, Truth, and Democracy https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=frrhdqnMNzsC

*Eduard Bernstein:(1895): Cromwell and Communism

A Judgment of Dragons by Phyllis Gotlieb, Hardcover | Barnes & Noble® Star Trek #21: Uhura's Song by Janet Kagan | NOOK Book (eBook) | Barnes & Noble®

Steven K. Vogel: Marketcraft: How Governments Make Markets Work (019069985X): "Modern-day markets do not arise spontaneously or evolve naturally...

A Simple Plan (film): "..."

2018-04-30:

Allen Downey: Probably Overthinking It Think Stats Think Bayes Think Python Think Complexity http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/04/2018-04-09-filed-allen-downey-probably-overthinking-it.html #webloggers #public_sphere #python #education

Friedrich Hayek: Prices and Production http://delong.typepad.com/files/prices-and-production.pdf

William Flesch: Amazon.com: Comeuppance: Costly Signaling, Altruistic Punishment, and Other Biological Components of Fiction (9780674032286): : Books

2017-08-07: Today's Book Haul:

Blanchard: Macroeconomics Jones: Macroeconomics Robin: The Reactionary Mind

Martha Wells: All Systems Red | Artificial Condition http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/05/martha-wells-is-a-galactic-treasure.html

*Walter Jon WilliamsQuillifer http://amzn.to/2Aed3p2

Stephen Kotkin: Stalin: Waiting for Hitler, 1929-1941 http://amzn.to/2iXfM1V

Alasdair Macintyre: A Short History of Ethics http://amzn.to/2AbZ9DR

Stephen Kotkin: Magnetic Mountain: Stalinism as a Civilization http://amzn.to/2AdLTi7

Daniel Dennett: Consciousness Explained http://amzn.to/2zdM4vs

Enrico Moretti: The New Geography of Jobs http://amzn.to/2xksRXM

Charles Petzold: The Annotated Turing: A Guided Tour Through Alan Turing's Historic Paper on Computability and the Turing Machine http://amzn.to/2vYkkXk

Robert H. Bates: The Development Dilemma: Security, Prosperity, and a Return to History: "Reassessing the developing world through the lens of Europe's past... http://amzn.to/2xgSNUi

Geoff Mulgan: Big Mind: How Collective Intelligence Can Change Our World: "A new field of collective intelligence has emerged in the last few years, prompted by a wave of digital technologies... http://amzn.to/2wBnMXx

Slavery and Capitalism Reading List http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/08/slavery-and-capitalism.html

2017-09-23

Should-Read: Time to start trying to think about what books to assign for Econ 210b next semester... Pseudoerasmus: THE 25 MOST STIMULATING ECONOMIC HISTORY BOOKS SINCE 2000: "Allen, The British Industrial Revolution in Global Perspective..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-time-to-start-trying-to-think-about-what-books-to-assign-for-econ-210b-next-semester-pseudoerasmus.html Reading: The Curse of Sisyphus: Books Edition http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/the-curse-of-sisyphus-books-edition.html Book of the Month: Charles Petzold: THE ANNOTATED TURING: A GUIDED TOUR THROUGH ALAN TURING'S HISTORIC PAPER ON COMPUTABILITY AND THE TURING MACHINE http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/book-of-the-month-charles-petzold-the-annotated-turing-a-guided-tour-through-alan-turings-historic-paper-on-computabi.html Should-Read: Eve Fairbanks: CAN YOUR BEST FRIENDS BE BOOKS?: "Should-Read: "I, too, had book friends as a child, and at a time when making real friends could feel like too much to bear..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/should-read-eve-fairbanks-can-your-best-friends-be-books-i-too-had-book-friends-as-a-child-and-at-a-time-when-m.html Ten Good Recent Books... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/09/ten-good-recent-books.html

Anton Howes: The World Economy and its History: "Introduces the main themes of Economic History, from the Neolithic to the mid-twentieth century. It is about asking the big questions... http://antonhowes.weebly.com/uploads/2/1/0/8/21082490/world_economic_history_2017_18_public_draft.pdf

...We will explore why some countries have become so rich, and ask why others remain poor. Among other things, we will uncover the origins of the modern state, and the institutions that make trade possible. And we will explore the evolution of the global economy – periods of globalisation, economic collapse, and rapid industrialisation.... PART I – Poverty and Riches: The Great Fact: Gregory Clark, A Farewell to Alms: A Brief Economic History of the World (Princeton University Press, 2007), Chapter 1; Stephen Broadberry et al., British Economic Growth, 1270-1870 (New York: Cambridge University Press, 2015), Prologue.... The Malthusian Trap – why were our ancestors so poor?: Gregory Clark, A Farewell to Alms: A Brief Economic History of the World (Princeton University Press, 2007), Chapters 2, 3, 4; 5 Dietrich Vollrath, “Who are you calling Malthusian?” (blogpost): https://growthecon.com/blog/Malthus/.... The Earliest Divergence: Why Eurasia?: Jared Diamond, Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies (Norton, 1997). Chapters 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9; Robert C. Allen, Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford ; New York: Oxford University Press, 2011), Chapter 7.... The Mortality & Fertility Transitions: Ronald Lee, “The Demographic Transition: Three Centuries of Fundamental Change,” Journal of Economic Perspectives 17, no. 4 (December 2003): 167–90.... The Industrial Revolution: Sources of Growth: Gregory Clark, “The Industrial Revolution,” in Handbook of Economic Growth, ed. Philippe Aghion and Steven Durlauf, vol. 2 (Elsevier, 2014), 217–62; Jack A. Goldstone, “Efflorescences and Economic Growth in World History: Rethinking the ‘Rise of the West’ and the Industrial Revolution,” Journal of World History 13, no. 2 (October 1, 2002): 323–89.... The Industrial Revolution: Sources of Innovation: Robert C. Allen, “Why the Industrial Revolution Was British: Commerce, Induced Invention, and the Scientific Revolution,” The Economic History Review 64, no. 2 (May 1, 2011): 357–84; Joel Mokyr, “The Intellectual Origins of Modern Economic Growth,” The Journal of Economic History 65, no. 2 (June 1, 2005): 285–351.... The Great Divergence: East Asia: Joel Mokyr, A Culture of Growth: The Origins of the Modern Economy (Princeton University Press, 2016), Chapters 16, 17; Kenneth Pomeranz, The Great Divergence: China, Europe, and the Making World Economy (Princeton University Press, 2000), Introduction and Chapter 1.... The Great Divergence: The Middle East: Jared Rubin, Rulers, Religion, and Riches: Why the West Got Rich and the Middle East Did Not (New York, NY: Cambridge University Press, 2017), Chapters 5, 8; Timur Kuran, “The Islamic Commercial Crisis: Institutional Roots of Economic Underdevelopment in the Middle East,” The Journal of Economic History 63, no. 2 (2003): 414–46. PART II – Institutions & Trade: Deep Roots of Development: Kenneth L. Sokoloff and Stanley L. Engerman, “History Lessons: Institutions, Factors Endowments, and Paths of Development in the New World,” The Journal of Economic Perspectives 14, no. 3 (July 1, 2000): 217–32; Understanding Institutions: Douglass C. North, “Institutions,” Journal of Economic Perspectives 5, no. 1 (March 1991): 97–112; Douglas Allen, Institutional Revolution: Measurement and the Economic Emergence of the Modern World (University of Chicago Press, 2011) Chapters 1, 2, 3; Sheilagh Ogilvie, “‘Whatever Is, Is Right’? Economic Institutions in Pre-Industrial Europe,” The Economic History Review 60, no. 4 (2007): 649–684.... Trade, and How to Maintain It: Avner Greif, “Reputation and Coalitions in Medieval Trade: Evidence on the Maghribi Traders,” The Journal of Economic History 49, no. 4 (1989): 857–82, and “History Lessons: The Birth of Impersonal Exchange: The Community Responsibility System and Impartial Justice,” Journal of Economic Perspectives 20, no. 2 (June 2006): 221–36.... The Rise of the Modern State: Nico Voigtländer and Hans-Joachim Voth, “Gifts of Mars: Warfare and Europe’s Early Rise to Riches,” Journal of Economic Perspectives 27, no. 4 (November 2013): 165–86; Philip T. Hoffman, “Why Was It Europeans Who Conquered the World?,” Working Paper, (2012), http://economics.yale.edu/sites/default/files/files/Workshops-Seminars/Economic-History/hoffman-120409.pdf; Charles Tilly, Coercion, Capital and European States, A.D.990-1990 (Cambridge, MA: Wiley-Blackwell, 1993), Chapters 3, 4.... The Rise of Democracy: Douglass C. North and Barry R. Weingast, “Constitutions and Commitment: The Evolution of Institutional Governing Public Choice in Seventeenth-Century England,” The Journal of Economic History 49, no. 4 (December 1, 1989): 803–32; Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson, “Why Did the West Extend the Franchise? Democracy, Inequality, and Growth in Historical Perspective,” +The Quarterly Journal of Economics_ 115, no. 4 (November 1, 2000): 1167–99; Inequality within Countries: Walter Scheidel, The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century (Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 2017), Introduction & Chapters 1, 2, 3.... Part III – The Modern Global Economy: Globalisation 1850-1914: Ronald Findlay and Kevin H. O’Rourke, Power and Plenty: Trade, War, and the World Economy in the Second Millennium (Princeton, N.J.: Princeton University Press, 2009), Chapter 7; Kevin H. O′Rourke and Jeffrey G. Williamson, Globalization and History: The Evolution of a Nineteenth-Century Atlantic Economy, New Ed edition (Cambridge, Mass: MIT Press, 2001), Chapters 1, 2, 7.... The Great Divergence: De-Industrialisation of the Periphery?: Robert C. Allen, Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford ; New York: Oxford University Press, 2011), Chapters 4, 5, 8; Alice H. Amsden, The Rise of “The Rest”: Challenges to the West from Late-Industrializing Economies, New Ed edition (Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2003), Chapters 2, 3.... Protectionism vs. Free Trade: Douglas A. Irwin, “Tariffs and Growth in Late Nineteenth Century America,” World Economy 24, no. 1 (January 1, 2001): 15–30; Laura Panza and Jeffrey G. Williamson, “Did Muhammad Ali Foster Industrialization in Early Nineteenth-Century Egypt?” The Economic History Review 68, no. 1 (February 1, 2015): 79–100.... The Gold Standard: Barry Eichengreen, Globalizing Capital: A History of the International Monetary System, Second Edition, Second edition (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2008).... De-Globalisation and the Great Depression: Barry Eichengreen, Golden Fetters: The Gold Standard and the Great Depression 1919-1939 (New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 1992), Chapter 1; Ronald Findlay and Kevin H. O’Rourke, Power and Plenty: Trade, War, and the World Economy in the Second Millennium (Princeton, N.J.: Princeton University Press, 2009), Chapter 8.... Post-War Re-Globalisation and Catch-up Growth: Robert C. Allen, Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford ; New York: Oxford University Press, 2011), Chapter 9; Ronald Findlay and Kevin H. O’Rourke, Power and Plenty: Trade, War, and the World Economy in the Second Millennium (Princeton, N.J.: Princeton University Press, 2009), Chapter 9; Peter Temin, “The Golden Age of European Growth Reconsidered,” European Review of Economic History 6, no. 1 (2002): 3–22.

To Read:

*Ian Morris(2013): The Measure of Civilization: How Social Development Decides the Fate of Nations (0691155682): "In the last thirty years, there have been fierce debates over how civilizations develop and why the West became so powerful...

William V. Harris: Ancient Literacy https://books.google.com/books?id=-M_mu08ZiWoC&printsec=frontcover&dq=ancient+literacy&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwizov6c3bTYAhVLs1QKHXarA4gQ6AEIMDAB#v=onepage&q=ancient%20literacy&f=false

Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: How Democracies Die 9781524762933

To Reread:

William Flesch: Amazon.com: Comeuppance: Costly Signaling, Altruistic Punishment, and Other Biological Components of Fiction (9780674032286): : Books

Scott Aaronson: Quantum Computing since Democritus

Jean Tirole: Economics for the Common Good

*Walter Jon WilliamsQuillifer http://amzn.to/2Aed3p2

Stephen Kotkin: Stalin: Waiting for Hitler, 1929-1941 http://amzn.to/2iXfM1V

Alasdair Macintyre: A Short History of Ethics http://amzn.to/2AbZ9DR

Stephen Kotkin: Magnetic Mountain: Stalinism as a Civilization http://amzn.to/2AdLTi7

Daniel Dennett: Consciousness Explained http://amzn.to/2zdM4vs

Enrico Moretti: The New Geography of Jobs http://amzn.to/2xksRXM

Charles Petzold: The Annotated Turing: A Guided Tour Through Alan Turing's Historic Paper on Computability and the Turing Machine http://amzn.to/2vYkkXk

Robert H. Bates: The Development Dilemma: Security, Prosperity, and a Return to History: "Reassessing the developing world through the lens of Europe's past... http://amzn.to/2xgSNUi

Geoff Mulgan: Big Mind: How Collective Intelligence Can Change Our World: "A new field of collective intelligence has emerged in the last few years, prompted by a wave of digital technologies... http://amzn.to/2wBnMXx ----

To buy?

Lesley Blanche: The Sabres of Paradise: Conquest and Vengeance in the Caucasus eBook: http://amzn.to/2hzG6uu Katharine Kerr: License to Ensorcell http://amzn.to/2y8nAnQ Richard Fox: Iron Dragoons http://amzn.to/2xFCAYJ Isaac Hooke: Alien War: The Complete Trilogy http://amzn.to/2xFQZEl

Ellen Ullman’s “Life in Code: A Personal History of Technology” (MCD, 306 pages, $27).

“Hit Refresh” (HarperBusiness, 272 pages, $29.99), a quasi-autobiography by Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella..."

Please use the sharing tools found via the email icon at the top of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found at https://www.ft.com/tour. https://www.ft.com/content/838ecc26-d62c-11e7-8c9a-d9c0a5c8d5c9 artin Wolf selects his must-read titles

Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Email Save Save to myFT DECEMBER 1, 2017 Martin Wolf 0 comments

Unfinished Business: The Unexplored Causes of the Financial Crisis and the Lessons Yet to be Learned, by Tamim Bayoumi, Yale University Press, RRP£25/$35

Bayoumi, a senior staff member of the International Monetary Fund, has succeeded in saying something both new and true about the financial crises of 2007-12 in this important book. He demonstrates conclusively that incompetently regulated European financial institutions played a complementary role to inadequately regulated US shadow banking in bringing economic calamity to both sides of the Atlantic — and to the world.

The Limits of the Market, by Paul De Grauwe, Oxford University Press, RRP£25/$40

In this lucid little book, De Grauwe, a Belgian economist now at the London School of Economics, explains why neither a pure market economy nor a purely government-controlled one is desirable. Getting the balance between market and government is extremely difficult. In practice, we lurch too far in one direction and then the other.

Capitalism without Capital: The Rise of the Intangible Economy, by Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake, Princeton University Press, RRP£24.95/$29.95

This is not just another book on the “new economy”. It is a lucid and rigorous analysis of an economic transformation in which, for the first time, advanced economies invest more in intangibles — design, branding, research and development, software — than in physical assets. This change, demonstrate Haskell of Imperial College and Westlake of Nesta, raises extraordinarily complex challenges for businesses and public policy.

India’s Long Road: The Search for Prosperity, by Vijay Joshi Oxford University Press, RRP£22.99/$34.95

India could (and should) do far better. That is the main conclusion of Joshi’s superb book. The performance of the economy is vastly improved since the reforms of the 1990s. But a great deal more needs to be done. Those who care about India’s future must hope that prime minister Narendra Modi will do what is required. Joshi provides good reasons for scepticism.

Grave New World: The End of Globalization, the Return of History, by Stephen D King, Yale University Press, RRP£20/$30

Globalisation is not inevitable. It is driven “not just by technological advance, but also by the development — and demise — of the ideas and institutions that form our politics, frame our economies and fashion our financial systems both locally and globally”. Globalisation, then, is a political choice, argues King in this well-argued and credibly pessimistic book.

Economism: Bad Economics and the Rise of Inequality, by James Kwak, Pantheon, RRP$25.95

A little economics, argues Kwak of the University of Connecticut, is a dangerous thing. Politicians and pundits like to use simplistic models, long abandoned by professional economists, to bludgeon opponents of naive laissez-faire economics. One result has been unchecked increases in inequality. Yet, properly understood, economics justifies intervention more readily than it justifies unregulated markets.

Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought, by Andrew Lo, Princeton University Press, RRP£27.95/$35

Human beings are not desiccated calculating machines. They are products of a long evolutionary history and so, like other animals, driven by fear and greed. The financial markets we create similarly reflect “principles of evolution — competition, innovation, reproduction and adaptation”. In this important book, Lo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology demonstrates the radical implications of this insight. Above all, markets are not always efficient: they can and do ignore relevant information for lengthy periods.

Agricultural Development and Economic Transformation: Promoting Growth with Poverty Reduction, by John Mellor, Palgrave Macmillan, RRP£23.99

Mellor, emeritus professor at Cornell, is the doyen of the world’s experts on the role of agriculture in economic development. Here he argues convincingly that, in poor and even middle-income developing countries, the progress of small commercial farmers plays an essential role in generating growth and reducing poverty. Governments can and must contribute to this vital transformation.

Doughnut Economics, by Kate Raworth, Random House Business, RRP£20/Chelsea Green, RRP$28

The great mistake of economics, argues Raworth of Oxford university’s Environmental Change Institute, is thinking of the economy as separate from the society of which it is part and the environment in which it is embedded. She is right. One does not have to accept her metaphor of “the doughnut” as the way to think about the range within which the economy would be socially just and environmentally stable. But this is an admirable attempt to broaden the horizons of economic thinking.

Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy, by Dani Rodrik, Princeton University Press, RRP£24.95/$29.95

Harvard’s Rodrik was one of the first professional critics of the “hyperglobalised economy”. In this book, he argues that “the internationisation of markets for goods, services, and capital drives a wedge between the cosmopolitan, professional, skilled groups that are able to take advantage of it and the rest of society.” If populists of left and right are not to win, mainstream politicians must, he argues, respond far more effectively to the discontent on those who feel ignored and left behind.

Rethinking the Economics of Land, by Josh Ryan-Collins, Toby Lloyd and Laurie Macfarlane, Zed Books, RRP£14.95

The removal of land (defined as location) from the canonical neoclassical model of the economy was, argues this thought-provoking book, an intellectual blunder. More important, this simplification has led to dreadful outcomes. The role of land as an asset destabilises the financial system. The under-taxation of land deprives governments of needed revenue. The result has been growing inequality and instability. It is time, argue the authors, to reconsider the role of land in today’s economies and societies.

The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century, by Walter Scheidel, Princeton University Press, RRP£27.95/$35

Complex societies naturally generate inequality. It has been so, argues Stanford professor Scheidel, ever since the discovery of agriculture. Might policy ameliorate, or even reverse, this tendency? No. In Scheidel’s account the lessons of history are clear: only war, revolution, state collapse or catastrophic plague destroy the wealth of the rich. I wish the argument were wrong, but suspect it is not.

Republic: Divided Democracy in the Age of Social Media, by Cass Sunstein, Princeton University Press, RRP£24.95/$29.95

We are citizens, not just consumers. If, as legal scholar Sunstein argues, each of us obtains only the information we want and talks only to those who think as we do, we will end up incapable of participating in the public sphere. We will be living in ghettos of the imagination. Our democratic societies will then be — indeed, arguably, already are — on the road to political and social disintegration.

The Vanishing Middle Class: Prejudice and Power in a Dual Economy, by Peter Temin, MIT, RRP£21.95/$26.95

In this important and provocative book, Temin of MIT argues that the US is becoming a nation of rich and poor, with ever fewer households in the middle. But this is not inevitable. It is rather a political choice. The rich and powerful have, alas, persuaded downwardly mobile white people that their enemies are not those above them who refuse to pay the taxes needed for decent social services, but rather feared and despised ethnic minorities.

Economics for the Common Good, by Jean Tirole, translated by Steven Rendall, Princeton, RRP£24.95/$29.95

Should-Read: Capital in the Twenty-First Century: Thomas Piketty, Arthur Goldhammer: 9780674979857: Amazon.com: Books: "http://amzn.to/2DCIBGp..."

Should-Read: Amazon.com: The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte (9780717800568): Karl Marx: Books: "..."

http://amzn.to/2Fk3E0E

Should-Read: Amazon.com: The Roman Revolution (9780192803207): Ronald Syme: Books: "http://amzn.to/2BuQSKA..."

Should-Read: Amazon.com: Against the Grain: A Deep History of the Earliest States eBook: James C. Scott: Kindle Store: "..." http://amzn.to/2DfAxes

George Steiner: After Babel: Aspects of Language and Translation http://amzn.to/2FMk1nL

#books #readings #reviews